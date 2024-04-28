Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is currently struggling with Bell’s Palsy, and it couldn't have happened at a worst possible time for him.

The Philadelphia 76ers are a completely different team with Joel Embiid on the court. As great as the New York Knicks have been this season, having the defending NBA MVP on the court always gives them a chance to win.

Unfortunately, it seems like the star big man just can’t stay healthy. He was just recovering and getting back from a knee injury, and he’s now been diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy.

Following the win in Game 3 of the first-round series, the Cameroonian admitted that he’s been struggling with migraines and in a lot of pain, and the worst part is that he doesn’t know how long it’ll take to get back to normal.

Embiid Opens Up On His Diagnose

“I think it started a day or two before the Miami game,” Embiid said. “It’s pretty annoying. My left side of my face, my mouth and my eye, so yeah, it’s been tough. But I’m not a quitter, so I got to keep fighting through anything. It’s unfortunate, that’s the way I look at it. That’s not an excuse, I got to keep pushing. With the conversations that I’ve had, it could be weeks, it could be months.”

Nonetheless, Embiid is well aware of how important he is to his team, so he’s not going to allow anything, not even this discomfort, to keep him off the floor in this series.

He’s Not Going To Cave In

“The one thing I’m not gonna do is give up,” Embiid said. “No matter what happens. Gotta keep pushing, gotta keep fighting. Gotta keep putting my body on the line for my family, for this city, for this team – I can’t just sit back and feel bad about myself.”

This is yet another one in the never-ending list of ailments and injuries for one of the best and most injury-prone players in the league. Hopefully, he’ll make a full recovery from this and it won’t become a recurring issue.