Al Hilal vs Al Nassr for the semifinals of the 2023 Saudi Super Cup. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

The two best teams in the Saudi Pro League, Al Hilal and Al Nassr, meet in the semi-finals of the 2023 Saudi Super Cup. This in-depth guide provides extensive details about the match, including the location and various ways to watch it, whether on TV or via live streaming services available in your country.

Get ready for an electrifying showdown as the top contenders in the Saudi Pro League, Al Hilal and Al Nassr, go head-to-head in what promises to be a thrilling duel. With both teams vying for the championship title, anticipation is high as fans view this match as an early glimpse of the final showdown.

Al Hilal have showcased remarkable consistency throughout the season, positioning themselves as strong contenders for the league title. On the other hand, Al Nassr‘s performance has been slightly below expectations despite boasting stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane. While many anticipated their dominance across competitions, they remain determined to turn the tide in this Super Cup clash.

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Australia: 5:30 AM (April 9)

Bangladesh: 1:30 AM (April 9)

Canada: 3:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

India: 1:00 AM (April 9)

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

UAE: 11:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

USA: 3:30 PM (ET)

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Australia: 10Play

Bangladesh: SonyLIV

Canada DAZN Canada

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: Shahid

Nigeria: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 2

United Kingdom: DAZN

USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com