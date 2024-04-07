The two best teams in the Saudi Pro League, Al Hilal and Al Nassr, meet in the semi-finals of the 2023 Saudi Super Cup. This in-depth guide provides extensive details about the match, including the location and various ways to watch it, whether on TV or via live streaming services available in your country.
Get ready for an electrifying showdown as the top contenders in the Saudi Pro League, Al Hilal and Al Nassr, go head-to-head in what promises to be a thrilling duel. With both teams vying for the championship title, anticipation is high as fans view this match as an early glimpse of the final showdown.
Al Hilal have showcased remarkable consistency throughout the season, positioning themselves as strong contenders for the league title. On the other hand, Al Nassr‘s performance has been slightly below expectations despite boasting stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane. While many anticipated their dominance across competitions, they remain determined to turn the tide in this Super Cup clash.
Al Hilal vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Australia: 5:30 AM (April 9)
Bangladesh: 1:30 AM (April 9)
Canada: 3:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
India: 1:00 AM (April 9)
Nigeria: 7:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
UAE: 11:30 PM
UK: 8:30 PM
USA: 3:30 PM (ET)
Al Hilal vs Al Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Australia: 10Play
Bangladesh: SonyLIV
Canada DAZN Canada
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
International: Shahid
Nigeria: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 2
United Kingdom: DAZN
USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com