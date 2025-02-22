LeBron James agrees with Steve Kerr on the best men’s Olympic player in history

LeBron James has had the opportunity to compete in four Olympic Games, making him one of the most experienced players in international basketball. With three gold medals to his name, he understands what it takes to dominate on the Olympic stage. However, when it comes to the greatest men’s Olympic player of all time, James fully agrees with Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr—it’s Kevin Durant.

Kerr made the bold statement in Netflix’s Court of Gold documentary, calling Durant the best men’s Olympic player in history. James didn’t hesitate to endorse the claim, reacting on Instagram with a simple but emphatic response: “Facts!”—making it clear that he believes Durant stands alone atop the Olympic basketball hierarchy.

And with good reason. At 36 years old, Durant captured his record-breaking fourth gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, surpassing Carmelo Anthony for the most by any male player in Olympic history. In Paris, Durant averaged 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. Despite entering the tournament nursing a calf injury, he once again delivered in key moments, cementing his legacy as the greatest Olympic basketball player of all time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kevin Durant’s historic Olympic journey

Kevin Durant has solidified himself as one of the greatest players in Olympic basketball history, playing a pivotal role for Team USA across multiple tournaments. His Olympic journey began at the 2012 London Games, where he led the team in scoring with 19.5 points per game, guiding the U.S. to gold with a thrilling victory over Spain in the final. Durant’s ability to dominate on the international stage was undeniable, as he set a new Team USA Olympic scoring record with 156 total points in the tournament.

Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States celebrates during a Men’s basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France.

Advertisement

He returned for the 2016 Rio Olympics, once again proving to be the backbone of Team USA. Durant led the squad to another gold medal, delivering a commanding 30-point performance in the final against Serbia. His elite shooting, versatility, and leadership made him the undisputed go-to player for the national team. By the end of the tournament, he had firmly established himself as one of the most dominant international players of his generation, further etching his name into Team USA’s storied history.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Warriors’ Steve Kerr delivers a five-word reaction on Butler’s impact on the team

In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic), Durant continued his reign as Team USA’s leader, averaging 20.7 points per game and securing yet another gold medal. However, his most recent Olympic triumph came at the 2024 Paris Games, where he once again spearheaded Team USA’s run to gold, defeating France in the final. With his fourth gold medal, Durant stands alone as the most decorated men’s basketball player in Olympic history, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest to ever wear the red, white, and blue.