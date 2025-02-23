Where to watch LA Galaxy vs San Diego live in the USA: 2025 MLS

LA Galaxy and San Diego will square off on 2025 MLS Matchday 1. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch LA Galaxy vs San Diego live in the USA on Apple TV]

The 2025 MLS season kicks off with two intriguing debuts. Reigning champions Los Angeles Galaxy, who have bounced back from a couple of rough seasons, are ready to defend their title after an impressive 2024 campaign that proved they remain a powerhouse in Concacaf.

They’ll face off against San Diego FC, an expansion team eager to make a splash in their inaugural match. With a youthful squad averaging just 25 years old, San Diego are looking to set the tone for their first season in the league and prove they can compete from the start.

When will the LA Galaxy vs San Diego match be played?

LA Galaxy play against San Diego this Sunday, February 23, in the Matchday 1 of the 2025 MLS season, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 PM (ET).

Hirving Lozano of San Diego FC in a game with his national team – Cooper Neill/Getty Images

LA Galaxy vs San Diego: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch LA Galaxy vs San Diego in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2025 MLS regular season showdown between LA Galaxy and San Diego, live in the USA.