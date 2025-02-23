Where to watch USWNT vs Australia live in the USA: 2025 SheBelieves Cup

USWNT and Australia will face each other in the Matchday 2 of the 2025 SheBelieves Cup. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The SheBelieves Cup kicked off with dominant performances from the top contenders, as Japan cruised past Australia 4-0 and the USWNT secured a 2-0 win over Colombia.

With Japan looming on the final Matchday, the Americans aim for another strong result, not just to win but to build momentum. Australia, coming off a rough start, faces a tough challenge against the hosts but will be eager to respond and salvage a positive outcome.

When will the USWNT vs Australia match be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2025 SheBelieves Cup between USWNT and Australia will be played this Sunday, February 23 at 5:00 PM (ET).

Ellie Carpenter of Australia – Jack Gorman/Getty Images

USWNT vs Australia: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch USWNT vs Australia in the USA

This 2025 SheBelieves Cup game between USWNT and Australia will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Max, Telemundo, Universo, Peacock.