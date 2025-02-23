Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes something clear to Chiefs star Xavier Worthy about his NFL Combine record

The Texas Longhorns will have 14 players participating during the 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, looking to showcase their abilities ahead of the Draft in April. As the event draws the eyes and attention of everyone in the league, head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on like a proud dad after the 14 burnt orange representatives, making a bold statement to Kansas City Chiefs star wideout Xavier Worthy, who owns the 40-yard dash record.

Former Longhorn Xavier Worthy experienced firsthand the effects of a great performance at the Combine. The speedy wide receiver grabbed the spotlight after breaking the 40-yard dash record, previously set by WR John Ross, with an astounding 4.21-second mark.

Worthy’s feat catapulted him into one of the most sought-after wideouts in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he was selected with the 30th overall pick by the reigning Chiefs. Worthy now gets to play with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, who have made great use of his supernatural speed. He reached the Super Bowl in his rookie season, registering two touchdowns, despite a heartbreaking loss.

Worthy set out an example for players in the NCAA, one which many Longhorns may be looking to pursue themselves, and the most obvious way to replicate it is by breaking his 40-yard dash record in the NFL Combine. Ahead of the event, Sarkisian made an interesting comment about it.

Xavier Worthy #WO40 of Texas participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“I think Isaiah [Bond] and Jaydon [Blue] think they have a shot,” Sarkisian said about Worthy’s record, via InsideTexas. “That’s a pretty good time. Greatest of all time. That’s a tough one.

“I think the speed always jumps out for everybody,” Sarkisian added. “I know Jaydon Blue and Isaiah Bond are going to run great times. They’re going to really roll.”

Sarkisian warns defenses about Bond

Isaiah Bond is a true speedster, similar to Worthy in his ability to wreak havoc on any given play thanks to his second-to-none agility and acceleration. However, he suffered an injury toward the end of the 2024 college football season, which diminished his tape for NFL scouts, who may now be second-guessing him. Sarkisian made one thing clear about the star wideout in Austin.

“Isaiah is a big play threat. He’s a guy that can take the top off the defense. You can get the ball in his hands in short quarters and he can create explosive plays. It was unfortunate he had the ankle injury this year that held him back the second half of the season because he really got off to a great start.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns reacts on the field prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Both [Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden] are going to find a home in the NFL where they’re going to be an asset to their team.”

Program record

Everything is bigger in Texas, and the Lone Star State is set to take over Indianapolis during the next weekend, as a record-fourteen Longhorns players will participate in the combine.

The full list of Longhorns participants include: Quinn Ewers, Jaydon Blue, Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden, Gunnar Helm, Kelvin Banks Jr., Hayden Conner, Jake Majors, Cam Williams, Vernon Broughton, Barryn Sorrell, Alfred Collins, Jahdae Barron, and Andrew Mukuba.