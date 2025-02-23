Texans QB CJ Stroud may lose key weapon ahead of the 2025 NFL season

A new NFL season is slowly taking shape, with several teams starting to accelerate the building of their rosters. The Houston Texans are focused on improving upon last season’s solid campaign, and some players could be heading in different directions in the near future. CJ Stroud, keeping an eye on what’s ahead, remains alert to the potential departure of a key offensive teammate.

A common theme throughout DeMeco Ryan’s team campaign was the injuries on the offensive side, some of them quite serious. Steffon Diggs, Tank Dell, and Nico Collins were expected to be the primary targets to receive the ball from Stroud, but fate played a cruel trick on them, as they spent more time on the sideline than on the field due to injuries.

This paved the way for veteran Robert Woods, who, as a result of the circumstances, took on a prominent role in the Texans‘ offense. The curious part is that with free agency just days away, his future with the franchise remains uncertain, and he could be looking for a new destination.

“You know how free agency is,” Woods said to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “Whatever is best for me and my family and my football career. If that’s in Houston, however it goes, we’ll look to that.”

Robert Woods #2 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

In this scenario, with some of Stroud’s teammates still recovering from injuries, if Woods were to leave for another team, it would be a tough blow for the Texans. While the wide receiver hasn’t closed the door on staying, he made it clear that he will do what he feels is best for both himself and his family.

Woods’ reveals injury update and shares his thoughts on his time in Houston

Robert Woods knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl, having achieved that feat in Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams. This experience could be one of the reasons why he’s open to the possibility of joining a franchise with championship aspirations during free agency.

However, the WR made it clear that his time with the Texans was positive, as he built strong relationships within the team and played a key role in the development of the season. Despite missing the final two games due to injury, Woods was instrumental in the team’s offensive growth and in helping mentor younger players, cementing his place as a valuable leader on and off the field.

“Feeling good, kind of getting ready to revamp and go another year again,” Woods said about his injury recovery. “I had a great time here in Houston, loved being with C.J. [Stroud], a great quarterback, loved our receiver room, our coaches. We’ll see how it goes in free agency.”

Dalton Schultz #86, C.J. Stroud #7, and Robert Woods #2 of the Houston Texans celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The goal of improving on what was achieved

The Texans were a pleasant surprise last season, making it to the playoffs and being stopped along the way by none other than Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. DeMeco Ryan knows that his team is capable of even more, which is why they’ll be focused on improving their numbers as they look ahead to the upcoming season. With a solid foundation already in place, Houston is determined to build on last year’s success and take the next step toward becoming a true contender.