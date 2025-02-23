After the 3-2 overtime loss against the Anaheim Ducks, captain Brad Marchand and the rest of the Boston Bruins received more bad news as General Manager Don Sweeney issued a disheartening update on a star’s injury status. The absence could be a big setback for Joe Sacco’s team as they chase after a Stanley Cup Playoffs berth in the 2024-25 NHL season.

The Bruins are just one point behind the second wild card berth in the Eastern Conference, though they have played more games than the teams currently in postseason position. Regardless, the team is just one good run away from being right back in the mix.

However, the Bruins have been widely affected by several injuries and setbacks throughout the season, hindiring their playoffs chances. On that note, GM Don Sweeney provided an update on defenseman Hampus Lindholm, which is far from encouraging for Marchand, Sacco, and the rest of the team.

According to Bruins insider Conor Ryan, Hampus Lindholm is “unlikely” to return this season. “It’s going to take a little more time to heal naturally and we don’t want to put a timeline on when he’ll be back to 100 percent,” Sweeney stated, via NHL.com.

Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the first period of the game against the Calgary Flames at TD Garden on February 25, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sweeney’s comments weren’t what the locker room wanted to hear regarding one of their best defenders, who broke his patella in a gruesome injury after blocking a shot in a game last November. Lindholm hasn’t returned to the ice since, and his absence has impacted Boston’s season.

Lindholm opens up about the injury

Since Lindholm’s injury, the Bruins have posted a 19-17-5 record. That inconsistency has placed them in a jam-packed battle in the Eastern Conference for a spot in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Lindholm made a strong statement about his mindset during the recovery process.

“I think any pro athlete can say being sidelined is not something you want, but it’s part of the sport,” Lindholm admitted, via NHL.com. “Try to do everything I can to maximize when I do get back strong and hopefully be a better version of myself when I get back playing.”

Hampus Lindholm #27 of the Boston Bruins skates prior to the game against the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena on October 8, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida.

Update on Charlie McAvoy

Lindholm isn’t the only defenseman sidelined for Marchand and Sacco’s Bruins. Charlie McAvoy suffered an upper-body injury during the 4 Nations and also dealt with an infection at the injury site. Sweeney addressed McAvoy’s status, providing an overall positive update.

“We’re happy to report Charlie is doing better. Again, no timeline in regards to his surgery in his shoulder, but doing much better and we’re very grateful, appreciative to Dr. Asnis and the medical staff that took care of Charlie,” Sweeney said.