Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Saudi Professional League in your country today

Al Nassr and Al Khaleej will face each other today in the 2023-2024 Saudi Professional League. This game will take place at Al Awal Park in Riyadh. Al Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo in attack, are currently in second place in the league table, four points behind leaders Al Hilal. They are unbeaten in nine matches and will be looking to extend that run. Al Khaleej are in 14th place in the table, but they have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks.

Al Nassr won two recent games, one against Al Fayha 3-1 on the road and another against Damac 2-1 at home, so far they are enjoying a good spot in the Saudi Pro League table, but with only 25 points in the second spot are still far from the first spot which is occupied by Al Hilal with 35 points.

Al Khaleej want to climb spots on the table, they tied two of the last three most recent games, one against Al Taawoun 1-1 and another against Al-Raed 0-0 but they also lost against Al Hilal 1-0.

Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej: Kick-Off Time

Al Nassr and Al Khaleej play for the 2023-2024 Saudi Professional League on Saturday, November 4 at Al Awal Park in Riyadh. This game is expected to be a close and exciting contest. Al Nassr is the favorite to win, but Al Khaleej is capable of causing an upset. Al Nassr has a number of world-class players in their squad, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Anderson Talisca, and Sadio Mane. Al Khaleej also has some talented players, such as Woo-Young Jung.

Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej: TV Channel and Live Streaming

