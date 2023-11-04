Al Nassr and Al Khaleej will face each other today in the 2023-2024 Saudi Professional League. This game will take place at Al Awal Park in Riyadh. Al Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo in attack, are currently in second place in the league table, four points behind leaders Al Hilal. They are unbeaten in nine matches and will be looking to extend that run. Al Khaleej are in 14th place in the table, but they have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks.
Al Nassr won two recent games, one against Al Fayha 3-1 on the road and another against Damac 2-1 at home, so far they are enjoying a good spot in the Saudi Pro League table, but with only 25 points in the second spot are still far from the first spot which is occupied by Al Hilal with 35 points.
Al Khaleej want to climb spots on the table, they tied two of the last three most recent games, one against Al Taawoun 1-1 and another against Al-Raed 0-0 but they also lost against Al Hilal 1-0.
Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej: Kick-Off Time
Al Nassr and Al Khaleej play for the 2023-2024 Saudi Professional League on Saturday, November 4 at Al Awal Park in Riyadh. This game is expected to be a close and exciting contest. Al Nassr is the favorite to win, but Al Khaleej is capable of causing an upset. Al Nassr has a number of world-class players in their squad, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Anderson Talisca, and Sadio Mane. Al Khaleej also has some talented players, such as Woo-Young Jung.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM November 5
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 8:00 PM
Denmark: 8:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 1:00 AM November 5
Indonesia: 3:00 AM November 5
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Israel: 9:00 PM
Italy: 8:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM November 5
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM November 5
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 8:00 PM
Poland: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 8:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM November 5
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
Sweden: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM
Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: 10 Play
Austria: DAZN Austria
Bosnia and Herzegovina: SportKlub 4 Serbia, Moja TV
Burundi: StarTimes Sports Premium
Cameroon: StarTimes App
Canada: DAZN Canada
China: MiguQQ Sports Live
Congo: StarTimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
Congo DR: StarTimes App
Croatia: Sportklub 4 Croatia
Germany: DAZN Germany
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD
Guinea: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
Hong Kong: SPOTV2
Indonesia: SPOTV2
International: Shahid, DAZN
Italy: LA7d
Japan: SPOTV2
Kenya: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
Korea Republic: SPOTV2
Kosovo: SuperSport Kosova 6
Liechtenstein: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 10 Live
Macau: SPOTV2
Madagascar: StarTimes App
Malawi: StarTimes App
Malaysia: SPOTV2
Montenegro: SportKlub 4 Serbia
Mozambique: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
Nigeria: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
North Macedonia: SportKlub 4 Serbia, MaxTV Go
Philippines: SPOTV2
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Romania: Prima Play, Prima Sport 4
Russia: Okko Sport
Rwanda: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: SportKlub 4 Serbia
Sierra Leone: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
Singapore: SPOTV2
Slovenia: SportKlub 4 Slovenia
South Africa: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
Spain: marca.com
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 10 Live
Tanzania: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
Thailand: SPOTV2
Turkey: S Sport+
Uganda: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Fox Soccer Plus