Real Madrid made it clear that, despite all the doubts around the team, they could still manage to be one of the toughest clubs in the world. But now, Carlo Ancelotti accepted that they will have difficulties to compete in every tournament they will have this year.

For some teams, even the biggest, it is not easy to win every single tournament that they are in. Carlo Ancelotti knows it and, despite he managed to give Real Madrid its 14th Champions League title after a complicated start, the coach revealed that his team will have difficulties to win the six trophies they have on their way this 2022.

Carlo Ancelotti returned to Real Madrid in the best way possible. Even without Cristiano Ronaldo and a squad that not everyone was thrilled about it, the Italian manager was able to give the Merengues a LaLiga and the Champions League titles. But of course, the demands will be bigger this year.

By winning the two tournaments mentioned before, Real Madrid added three other titles to compete for this 2022: the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and the Spanish Supercup. But Ancelotti revealed that the fans must keep the expectations low and did not commit to anything for the upcoming season.

Carlo Ancelotti accepts that Real Madrid could not be able to win everything this year

Ahead of the UEFA Super Cup, where Real Madrid will face Eintracht Frankfurt, Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media in a press conference. The Italian manager said that it won't be easy to see six new trophies in the Merengues showcase this year.

"We'll give our all in every competition, but for us to win all six will be difficult, really difficult", Ancelotti said."But, I am confident as we have a better squad than last season. We signed two players [Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger] who improve the squad physically and technically."

According to Ancelotti, there could be a some surprises in the starting XI that will play against Eintracht Frankfurt. "I'm going to put the same team that won the Champions League. Or... maybe I'll make a couple of changes!"