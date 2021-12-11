River Plate will visit Atletico Tucuman today, December 11th at the Estadio Monumental José Fierro in the last match of the 2021 Argentine League. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the US.

River Plate and Atletico Tucuman will close their participation in this Argentine League 2021 when they face in Tucuman today, December 11, for the date 25. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this Argentine League match. The game will be broadcast on Paramount + (free trial) in the US.

River Plate had a more than outstanding participation in the current 2021 season of the Argentine League. They were champion several games before the end of the tournament and demonstrating throughout the competition a clear superiority over the other Argentine teams. They will seek to close their participation as high as possible when they visit Tucuman.

On the contrary, "el decano" have had one of the most disastrous tournaments in recent years: just 5 wins in 24 games clearly shows how horrible this season was for Atletico Tucuman. They will have a more than difficult game receiving the champion, but he will surely go in search of the long-awaited 3 points that would allow them to increase their average which, at the beginning of the next season, will be one of the lowest.

Atletico Tucuman vs River Plate: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Time: 5:15 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Monumental Presidente Jose Fierro, Tucuman, Argentina

Atletico Tucuman vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:15 PM

CT: 4:15 PM

MT: 3:15 PM

PT: 2:15 PM

Atletico Tucuman vs River: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In this match, the local team will seek to win the first victory in its history in the First Division League championships against River. Previously they defeated them 2-0 on the road in the 2011/12 season of the B Nacional (second division of Argentine soccer, today renamed "Primera Nacional") and 3-0 for the Argentine Cup. The remaining 10 matches were 7 victories for "the millionarios" and 3 draws.

The latter come to the match in very good shape, despite the loss at home in their previous game against Defensa y Justicia. With 16 victories, 5 draws and only 3 defeats, the team led by Marcelo Gallardo has been the strongest in the tournament, which had champions several games before its completion.

For their part, Atletico Tucuman simply want the nightmare that was this 2021 season to end as soon as possible. A victory against River would be a very decent way to end the tournament, although that would not cover a whole year of poor results and very weak games played by the team led by Omar De Felippe.

How to watch or live stream Atletico Tucuman vs River in the US

The match between Atletico Tucuman and River for the last game of the Argentine League will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial) in the US. Other options: PrendeTV, TyC Sports Internacional.

Atletico Tucuman vs River: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. Unsurprisingly, River are the favorite for this match by far according to DraftKings. These are the odds: River Plate -210 odds, while Atletico Tucuman have +550. A tie would finish in a +360 payout.

DraftKings Atletico Tucuman +550 Tie +360 River Plate -210

* Odds via DraftKings