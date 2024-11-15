Where to watch Switzerland vs Serbia live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Switzerland will face Serbia in League A's Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

The rivalry between Serbia and Switzerland takes center stage in a high-stakes matchup with major implications for both teams. Serbia head into this clash with a shot at the quarterfinals; a win here would keep their hopes alive as they approach the final Matchday, regardless of the outcome between Denmark and Spain.

In the case of Switzerland, they face a do-or-die scenario, sitting with only one point and at risk of relegation. A loss would seal their fate, while a draw could leave them in a precarious spot. Only a victory keeps Switzerland in contention for survival, making this a must-win for them as they fight to keep their tournament hopes alive.

When will the Switzerland vs Serbia match be played?

Switzerland will host Serbia in a Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Friday, November 15, with kickoff scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).

Ulisses Garcia of Switzerland – IMAGO / Steinsiek.ch

Switzerland vs Serbia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 2:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Switzerland vs Serbia in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 UEFA Nations League clash between Switzerland and Serbia live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Additional viewing options include TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.