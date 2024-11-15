Where to watch Switzerland vs Serbia live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Switzerland will face off against Serbia in a League A Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the United States can find out here full viewing details, including channels and streaming options, to watch the match live.
[Watch Switzerland vs Serbia online for FREE in the US on Fubo]
The rivalry between Serbia and Switzerland takes center stage in a high-stakes matchup with major implications for both teams. Serbia head into this clash with a shot at the quarterfinals; a win here would keep their hopes alive as they approach the final Matchday, regardless of the outcome between Denmark and Spain.
In the case of Switzerland, they face a do-or-die scenario, sitting with only one point and at risk of relegation. A loss would seal their fate, while a draw could leave them in a precarious spot. Only a victory keeps Switzerland in contention for survival, making this a must-win for them as they fight to keep their tournament hopes alive.
When will the Switzerland vs Serbia match be played?
Switzerland will host Serbia in a Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Friday, November 15, with kickoff scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).
Ulisses Garcia of Switzerland – IMAGO / Steinsiek.ch
Switzerland vs Serbia: Time by State in the USA
ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 2:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM
How to watch Switzerland vs Serbia in the USA
Catch this 2024-25 UEFA Nations League clash between Switzerland and Serbia live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Additional viewing options include TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.