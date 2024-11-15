From Bill Belichick’s six rings to Jimmy Johnson’s fiery reign, these legendary coaches reshaped the NFL. Here, check out who makes up the list of the 16 head coaches with the most Super Bowl wins in history.

American football has been the stage for some legends who have not only dominated the field as coaches but have also left an indelible mark on National Football League history with their Super Bowl victories.

At the top of this list is Bill Belichick, who with his six rings with the New England Patriots has earned the title of the greatest coach of all time. But he’s not the only one—there is a long list of iconic coaches.

Each of them has not only won titles but has also revolutionized the game with their vision and leadership. Check out the 14 head coaches who have triumphed and become the most successful up until November 2024…

Vince Lombardi (2 Super Bowls)

Vince Lombardi (Source: @steve_hanke)

The legendary Vince Lombardi, after whom the Super Bowl trophy is named, won two Super Bowls with the Green Bay Packers in 1966 and 1967, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history. Renowned for his unparalleled leadership, unwavering discipline, and focus on mastering the fundamentals, he transformed the Packers into a football dynasty.

His motivational speeches and relentless pursuit of excellence inspired not only his players but also generations of coaches and athletes across all sports. Lombardi’s influence extends far beyond the field, embodying the values of teamwork, perseverance and the will to win.

Tom Landry (2 Super Bowls)

Tom Landry (Source: @DCStarMagazine)

As the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 1960 to 1988, Tom Landry won two Super Bowls (1971, 1977) and became one of the most iconic figures in NFL history. Known for his stoic demeanor and trademark fedora, he revolutionized the game with his innovative use of the 4-3 defense and the development of the “flex” defense system, which emphasized adaptability and precision.

Under his guidance, the Cowboys not only became a dominant force on the field but also earned the moniker “America’s Team” due to their consistent success and widespread appeal. His legacy is defined by his brilliance as a strategist, his commitment to excellence, and his ability to build teams that were disciplined, resilient and highly competitive.

Don Shula (2 Super Bowls)

In 1993, history was made in the NFL when the Miami Dolphins defeated Philadelphia at Veterans Stadium, pushing Coach Don Shula past George Halas with his 325th win. (Source: @ProFootballHOF)

Don Shula, the NFL’s winningest head coach, secured two Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins (1972, 1973), solidifying his place as one of the greatest coaches in football history. His most notable achievement was leading the 1972 Dolphins to a perfect season, finishing 17-0—a feat unmatched in NFL history and a benchmark of excellence that continues to inspire teams to this day.

Renowned for his adaptability, he excelled in evolving his strategies to suit his players’ strengths and remained a model of consistency throughout his 33-year coaching career. Beyond his on-field success, he was respected for his integrity, leadership, and commitment to building a culture of excellence, making his legacy a cornerstone of the NFL’s rich history.

Jimmy Johnson (2 Super Bowls)

Jimmy Johnson (Source: @DemBoyz_News)

Jimmy Johnson is one of the most influential NFL coaches, securing two Super Bowl victories with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s (1992, 1993). Known for his fiery personality and strategic genius, he turned a struggling Cowboys team into a dominant force.

His innovative approaches, particularly on the defensive side, transformed Dallas into a juggernaut, and his key role in assembling the talent, including players like Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin, built the foundation for the Cowboys’ success.

Tom Flores (2 Super Bowls)

Tom Flores (Source: @NFLMAVERICK)

Tom Flores led the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders to two Super Bowl victories in 1980 and 1983, earning his place among the NFL’s elite coaches. As the first minority head coach to win a Super Bowl, he broke barriers and paved the way for greater diversity in coaching, marking a significant milestone in the history of the league.

Known for his calm demeanor and tactical acumen, Flores successfully guided the Raiders through some of their most iconic moments, building teams that thrived under pressure and exemplified resilience. His legacy extends beyond his Super Bowl wins, symbolizing progress and the pursuit of excellence, both on and off the field.

Bill Parcells (2 Super Bowls)

Head Coach Bill Parcells of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs during the preseason NFL game at Texas Stadium on September 2, 2004. (Source: Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Known as “The Big Tuna”, Bill Parcells won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants (1986, 1990), earning a reputation as one of the most influential and successful coaches in NFL history. Renowned for his leadership and unparalleled ability to turn struggling teams into contenders, he was a master motivator who demanded excellence from his players.

His tough, no-nonsense coaching style, combined with his strategic brilliance, left a lasting legacy in the league. Beyond his Super Bowl triumphs, Parcells revitalized multiple franchises during his career, instilling a winning culture wherever he went. His impact on the game extends to the coaching tree he nurtured, as many of his assistants went on to become successful head coaches themselves.

Mike Shanahan (2 Super Bowls)

Head coach Mike Shanahan of the Washington Redskins reacts on the sideline after a play in the second half during an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on December 22, 2013. (Source: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Mike Shanahan achieved two Super Bowl victories with the Denver Broncos in 1997 and 1998, cementing his legacy as one of the NFL’s most innovative and successful head coaches. Known for his dynamic offensive play calling and his mastery of the zone-blocking scheme, his strategic brilliance revolutionized the way offenses operated in the league.

His work with Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis was particularly impactful, as Davis became the centerpiece of a potent Broncos offense that dominated the late ’90s with precision and power. His ability to adapt his schemes to maximize his players’ talents not only secured back-to-back championships but also set a new standard for offensive creativity and efficiency in the NFL.

Tom Coughlin (2 Super Bowls)

Head coach Tom Coughlin of the New York Giants celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012. (Source: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Tom Coughlin won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants (2007 and 2011). He is particularly remembered for his victories against the New England Patriots, especially in Super Bowl XLII, where the Giants pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NFL history. His gritty, disciplined coaching style helped solidify the Giants’ place in Super Bowl history.

George Seifert (2 Super Bowls)

George Seifert (Source: @sjsauthority)

George Seifert, one of the most successful coaches in NFL history, led the San Francisco 49ers to two Super Bowl victories (1988, 1989) during his tenure as head coach. Taking over from Bill Walsh, he seamlessly continued the 49ers’ legacy of excellence, maintaining the team’s dominant status in the league.

His legacy extends beyond his Super Bowl wins, as he fostered a winning culture that left a lasting impact on the franchise and the NFL. His strategic brilliance and calm demeanor in high-pressure situations earned him a well-deserved place among coaching legends.

Bill Walsh (3 Super Bowls)

Bill Walsh (Source: @CoachDanCasey)

Bill Walsh revolutionized the NFL with his “West Coast offense”, a system that emphasized short, precise passes to control the game and maximize offensive efficiency. Under his leadership, the San Francisco 49ers won three Super Bowl titles in 1981, 1984 and 1988, establishing one of the league’s most iconic dynasties.

Renowned for his innovative offensive strategies and ability to develop talent, Walsh was instrumental in the success of legendary players like Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, whose performances became synonymous with the 49ers’ dominance.

Joe Gibbs (3 Super Bowls)

Joe Gibbs (Source: @espn630dc)

Joe Gibbs won three Super Bowls with the Washington Football Team (formerly Redskins) in 1982, 1987, and 1991, solidifying his reputation as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history. His legacy is defined by his remarkable adaptability, as he remains the only coach to win three Super Bowls with three different starting quarterbacks—Joe Theismann, Doug Williams and Mark Rypien.

His teams were known for their physical, disciplined style of play, underpinned by a dominant offensive line famously nicknamed “The Hogs”. This combination of tactical brilliance and relentless preparation made Washington a powerhouse throughout the 1980s and early ’90s.

Andy Reid (3 Super Bowls)

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023. (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With a recent third victory in 2023, Andy Reid has joined an elite group of NFL coaching legends. His Super Bowl wins (2019, 2022, and 2023) with the Kansas City Chiefs have firmly cemented his legacy as one of the greatest coaches in league history. Renowned for his offensive brilliance, his innovative schemes and ability to adapt to his players’ strengths have made the Chiefs’ offense one of the most dynamic and feared units in the NFL.

His collaboration with quarterback Patrick Mahomes has resulted in an era of dominance, redefining modern football with creativity and precision. Reid’s long and illustrious career also includes taking the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl XXXIX, showcasing his consistent ability to build winning teams.

Chuck Noll (4 Super Bowls)

Chuck Noll (Source: @VintageSteelers)

Chuck Noll led the Pittsburgh Steelers to an unprecedented four Super Bowl titles in the 1970s (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979), defining a golden era for the franchise and the NFL. His success was rooted in his visionary leadership and ability to build one of the league’s most dominant teams, anchored by the legendary Steel Curtain defense and key players like Terry Bradshaw, Franco Harris and “Mean” Joe Greene.

Known for his meticulous preparation and calm demeanor, Noll transformed the Steelers from perennial underachievers into a dynasty that set the standard for excellence. His focus on drafting and developing talent, including iconic draft classes, ensured sustained success and left a blueprint for building championship teams.

Bill Belichick (6 Super Bowls)

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots gives a thumbs up on the field prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017. (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick is widely regarded as the greatest NFL head coach of all time, with six Super Bowl victories to his name with the New England Patriots (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, 2018). His leadership during the Patriots’ dynasty years, particularly alongside quarterback Tom Brady, redefined what it means to sustain excellence in the NFL.

Known for his unparalleled strategic mind, his ability to adapt to changing circumstances and continuously evolve his game plans kept the Patriots consistently dominant for nearly two decades. A master of preparation and situational football, Belichick’s impact on the game goes beyond his championships; it’s his legacy of coaching brilliance and success that has earned him a permanent spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.