Deion Sanders talked about a possible future for Shedeur Sanders with the Dallas Cowboys or any other franchise in the NFL.

Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a strong candidate to replace Mike McCarthy with the Dallas Cowboys. Furthermore, that ideal scenario might include his son Shedeur Sanders even after Dak Prescott got a massive contract extension.

Right now, Jerry Jones knows this season is a lost cause and needs to consider seriously a historic rebuilding process. Yes. The salary cap is definitely an issue if you want to move on from Prescott, but, the Denver Broncos already tried that formula with Russell Wilson. It’s not impossible.

The Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl in almost three decades and this could be the chance to revamp all hopes. However, Coach Prime said not so fast to any team envisioning to draft Shedeur in the NFL.

Will Shedeur Sanders be in the 2025 draft?

Shedeur Sanders will be available in the 2025 NFL Draft and, considering the way things are going, the Dallas Cowboys might have a shot to recruit him with a Top 5 pick.

In this scenario for his son, Deion Sanders sent a huge warning to any team trying to sign the young quarterback. They will be in charge as a family of the final decision. Just like it happened a few years ago with Eli Manning.

“Yes, but I’m not going to do it publicly (intervene). I’ll do it privately. And with Travis (Hunter) as well. I’m not going to give you a region of the team (possible team for Draft). I’m going to give you understanding. Somebody that can handle the quarterback that he is. Somebody that can handle understanding what he’s capable of. Someone that has had success in the past handling quarterbacks.”