Where to watch Portugal vs Poland live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Portugal will receive Poland in League A's Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Portugal will face off against Poland in a League A Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the United States can find out here full viewing details, including channels and streaming options, to watch the match live.

[Watch Portugal vs Poland online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

It’s all on the line in this high-stakes Group 1 clash in League A. Portugal and Poland square off with different ambitions but an equal urgency for a win. Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, currently sits atop the group with 10 points and can clinch first place with a victory if Croatia stumble against Scotland.

On the other side, Lewandowski‘s Poland face a critical test; a win would keep their quarter-final hopes alive, but anything less could jeopardize their position depending on Scotland’s result. With both teams gunning for the full three points, this matchup promises plenty of drama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Portugal vs Poland match be played?

Portugal will take on Poland in a Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Friday, November 15, with kickoff scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Robert Lewandowski of Poland – IMAGO / Mikolaj Barbanell

Advertisement

Portugal vs Poland: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 2:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Portugal vs Poland in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 UEFA Nations League clash between Portugal and Poland live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Additional viewing options include Tubi and ViX.