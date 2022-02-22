Barcelona SC will face Universitario for the first leg of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores qualifying stage. Find out all the information about how to watch or live stream the game free, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Barcelona SC and Universitario will face each other in the first leg of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores Second Phase this Wednesday, February 23 at 7:30 PM (ET). Find here all you need to know about this CL game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Barcelona SC had a difficult start in this Conmebol Libertadores 2022. For the first phase they had to face Montevideo City Torque, a team that posed many difficulties for them. So much so that the series had to be defined by penalties where the Ecuadorians won 8-7. Now they will go in search of the third round.

Universitario make their debut in this Copa Conmebol Libertadores 2022. In the Peruvian league, which began recently, they are one of the three pursuers of the championship leaders, Sport Huancayo. Likewise, with only three games played at the local level (2 wins and one loss) it is difficult to determine at what level Universitario are to face Barcelona SC.

Barcelona SC vs Universitario: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha, Guayaquil, Ecuador

Barcelona SC vs Universitario: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Barcelona SC vs Universitario: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The result that has prevailed the most between these two rivals throughout history are draws. In total, Barcelona SC and Universitario have faced each other 6 times, with 4 draws and one win for each. The last games between the two for the Copa Libertadores were in the 1994 edition, both with a result of 0-0.

How to watch or live stream Barcelona SC vs Universitario in the US

The game that will be played this Wednesday, February 23 at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha for the Phase 2 of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Barcelona SC and Universitario will be broadcast in the United States on: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA.

Barcelona SC vs Universitario: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Barcelona SC are the favorite with -250 odds, while Universitario have +600. A tie would finish in a +285 payout.

Caliente Barcelona SC -250 Tie +285 Universitario +600

*Odds via Caliente