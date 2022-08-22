Barcelona will play against Manchester City in what will be a 2022 club friendly match. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this exciting game.

Two of Europe's biggest teams, the Manchester City and Barcelona, will face against each other in a friendly club match this Wednesday, August 24 at 3:30 PM (ET), and here you will find the possible lineups of both teams for this amazing game.

It will be an interesting game between two of the best teams in recent years in Europe. The fans will have the chance to enjoy a great game between these teams that, despite the fact that the UEFA Champions League (where they could face each other) has not started, will play this friendly game.

Both teams are second in their respective leagues. Barcelona come from a victory last weekend 4-1 against Real Sociedad, with which they reached 4 points. For their part, Manchester City come from a 3-3 draw against Newcastle, in what was one of the most interesting games of Matchday 3 of the Premier League. With this result they are second only behind Arsenal.

Barcelona Probable lineup

As it is a game of a friendly nature and nothing is at stake, Xavi would put an XI with a majority of substitutes, although it is possible that with the passing of the minutes some of the usual starters will enter.

Barcelona possible starting XI: Pena; Garcia, Pique, Alba; Kessie, Gavi; Roberto, Torres, Pjanic, Dembele; Braithwaite

Manchester City Probable lineup

Like Xavi, Pep Guardiola would use a team with several substitutes, taking the opportunity to give them minutes. The usual starters may enter in the second half.

Manchester City possible starting XI: Ortega; Gomez, Stones, Dias, Lewis; Palmer, Phillips, Grealish; Foden, Alvarez, Mahrez

