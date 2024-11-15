Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Portugal vs Poland in 2024-25 UEFA Nations League?

Portugal will play Poland in the UEFA Nations League, and all eyes will be on their superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, takes on Poland at Estádio do Dragão in the fifth matchday of Group A1 in the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League. A favorable result for Roberto Martínez’s squad could secure their place in the next round.

While the starting lineups have yet to be confirmed, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start against a Poland side missing their captain and star player, Robert Lewandowski, due to an injury sustained with FC Barcelona.

Portugal remains unbeaten in the competition and is considered one of the top contenders to lift the trophy. For this crucial matchup, the team will have all its stars available, as there are no injuries or suspensions to report.

Meanwhile, Michal Probierz’s Poland are struggling in this edition of the Nations League and are fighting to avoid relegation to League B. They are coming off a thrilling 3-3 draw against Croatia but have a tough task ahead, especially after a 3-1 loss to Portugal in their last meeting.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after scoring his team second goal during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A1 match between Poland and Portugal. Rafal Oleksiewicz/Getty Images

Expected Portugal’s lineup

Roberto Martínez has a fully fit squad at his disposal, giving him plenty of options for the starting XI. Portugal’s probable lineup includes:

Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Diogo Dalot, Nelson Semedo; Vitinha, Joao Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leão.

Portugal’s UEFA Nations League campaign so far

Portugal currently tops Group A1 with 10 points from four matches, followed by Croatia with 7 points. Poland sits third with 4 points, while Scotland lags behind with just 1 point.

A draw against Poland would be enough to secure Portugal’s place in the next round. However, a victory would not only seal their qualification but also guarantee the top spot in the group, a key advantage heading into the knockout stages.