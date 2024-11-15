Trending topics:
SOCCER

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses Argentina’s Lionel Messi with impressive record for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal secure a commanding 5-1 victory over Poland in the UEFA Nations League. The legend scored two goals — a Panenka-style penalty and a stunning overhead kick — and in doing so, he broke a major international record, overtaking Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal shakes hands with Lionel Messi of Argentina prior to the International Friendly between Argentina and Portugal at Old Trafford on November 18, 2014 in Manchester, England.
© Laurence Griffiths/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal shakes hands with Lionel Messi of Argentina prior to the International Friendly between Argentina and Portugal at Old Trafford on November 18, 2014 in Manchester, England.

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Despite nearing 40, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy expectations, consistently impressing fans with his remarkable performances on the field. On Friday, he scored two stunning goals in Portugal‘s dominant 5-1 victory over Poland in the UEFA Nations League — the first a Panenka-style penalty and the second a spectacular overhead kick. These goals helped CR7 break a record he previously shared with Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo has now become the player with the most goal contributions in international soccer history, reaching a total of 171. Until Friday, he shared this record with Messi, but now he can proudly claim a milestone that underscores his invaluable contribution to the Portugal national team.

This statistic takes into account not only the goals each player has scored for their national team but also the assists they’ve provided. In terms of scoring, CR7 holds a clear advantage: he has netted 135 goals in 217 appearances for Portugal, while Messi trails with 112 goals in 190 matches with Argentina.

However, Leo has the upper hand when it comes to assists, having registered 57 compared to Ronaldo’s 36. These differences are natural, considering the distinct styles of play, the positions each player occupies on the field, and their roles within their respective teams.

Cristiano Ronaldo seen celebrating after scoring goal during UEFA Nations League game between national teams of Portugal and Poland

Cristiano Ronaldo seen celebrating after scoring goal during UEFA Nations League game between national teams of Portugal and Poland

CR7: The king of goals

When it comes to scoring goals, Cristiano Ronaldo remains unmatched. With five goals in as many games during the UEFA Nations League opening round, he continues to be Portugal’s most lethal attacker.

The two goals he scored against Poland pushed his career total to 910, cementing his place as the all-time leading scorer in professional soccer. Messi, in second place on this list, trails Ronaldo by a significant margin, with 850 goals.

see also

The battle continues

Both Ronaldo and Messi will have the opportunity to extend their records as they continue to lead their national teams in the final games in 2024. Next Monday, Portugal will face Croatia in the final match of the UEFA Nations League opening round, while Messi’s Argentina will take on Peru in Buenos Aires for Matchday 12 of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. With both players continuing to break records and add to their legacies, the battle for supremacy in international soccer rages on.

Alejandro Lopez Vega

