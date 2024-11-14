NHL News: Evgeni Malkin sends clear message to Sidney Crosby, teammates on possibility of leaving Penguins

After the terrible start to the NHL season, the Pittsburgh Penguins may be considering all options, and star Evgeni Malkin has made his feelings known on possibly being traded away from Sidney Crosby and his teammates.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have not had the start to the NHL season they expected. In fact, it’s been quite the opposite as the team is in the league’s basement. Though it’s too early to call it quits, the organization must be evaluating their alternatives should this rough patch extend further. On that note, star Evgeni Malkin sent a clear message to Sidney Crosby and rest of Penguins’ teammates on possibility of being traded away.

The Penguins (6-9-3) hold a three points lead over the league’s worst team, the Columbus Blue Jackets. Their next match will be against none other than Columbus. It’s a must-win game for Pittsburgh and their confidence. As the historic core reaches the final seasons of their careers, the Penguins hope to reach the Playoffs and have one last postseason run, like in the good old days.

The Penguins know they must undergo a deep rebuild, though it’s a painful decision to make. Big names may leave the organization after many years in Steel City. Recently, the Pens moved on from Lars Eller, and Evgeni Malkin has sent a clear message to Crosby and the rest of teammates on the possibility of being shipped off.

“It’s my second home here,” Malkin said, via The Score. “I’m glad to be here. It doesn’t matter if we win or we lose. I want to be here always together with Sid (Crosby), with Tanger (Kris Letang). We understand it’s a tough time right now. We traded Lars (Eller) yesterday. I want to stay together.”

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins looks on during the first period Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on February 29, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Malkin’s heartfelt message to the fans

The Penguins are well aware of the ugly on-ice product they have delivered to their fans, both at home and on the road. Malkin bit the bullet and made a tough admission, offering his apologies to the Black and Yellow fanbase.

“We need to play better at home. I want to say sorry to the fans. They deserve a better game. I hope we together find a good way and win and start building the team better.”

Malkin joined in on Crosby’s comments after deflating losses to the Dallas Stars and Detroit Red Wings. The team must bounce back or their season could be over by Christmas.

“We need to stop looking at each other. We need to play with each other,” Malkin admitted. “It’s a simple game right now. Every team plays simple, straightforward. Play in the offensive zone, behind the net, play tough .”