Barcelona will host, as each year, the match for the Joan Gamper Trophy. This 2022, they invited Pumas UNAM from Mexico to play for it, so here are all the details about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this match.

Barcelona vs Pumas UNAM: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free this 2022 Joan Gamper Trophy match

Everything is set for Barcelona to begin a new season, but first there's still a friendly match they have to play. For the 2022 Joan Gamper Trophy, the Culers invited Pumas UNAM from Liga MX to play at Spotify Camp Nou. Here you will find all the information about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this duel. In the US, it will broadcast by fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial.

The host team is living a great 2022 summer transfer window. They managed to sell some assets and bring practicallyevery piece they wanted. It will be the first time that Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde and other signings play at home as this game is used as the one where they present all their new players.

As for Pumas UNAM, the Mexican side has also made some huge transfers this summer. Alongside Eduardo Salvio and Gustavo del Prete, the Auriazules signed Dani Alves, a former Barcelona's player. This will be the return of the Brazilian to the Spotify Camp Nou after leaving through the back door this semester.

Barcelona vs Pumas UNAM: Date

Barcelona will play against Pumas UNAM on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Spotify Camp Nou Stadium, home of the Blaugranas, for the 2022 Joan Gamper Trophy.

Barcelona vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Barcelona vs Pumas UNAM:

The 2022 Joan Gamper Trophy match between Barcelona (LaLiga) and Pumas UNAM (Liga MX) can be watched and live streamed free in the United States through fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial. Other option is: TUDN.