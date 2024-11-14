NCAAF News: Miami HC Mario Cristobal issues strong challenge to Cam Ward after loss to Georgia Tech

After the unexpected loss to Georgia Tech, the Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal has challenged the team's quarterback Cam Ward looking forward to the next game.

The upsetting loss to Georgia Tech left the Miami Hurricanes with no margin of error. The Hurricanes must win-out in order to clinch a berth in the ACC title game, and thus the stakes are ever-high for Mario Cristobal’s program. On that note, the head coach sent a strong message to QB Cam Ward on what he expects to see during their next outing.

Cam Ward is a top-candidate for the Heisman Trophy and his stats, as well as his tape, help solidify his case. However, after the Hurricanes lost to the Yellow Jackets and thus, their perfect season came to an abrupt end, many fingers pointed at Ward’s costly fumble that sealed the win for Georgia Tech.

However, Cristobal has stated he still has the utmost confidence on his star quarterback and has issued a challenge for Ward as Miami embarks on a bye week ahead of their game against Wake Forest on November 23.

“If the result of the game changes you, you never were what you said you were,” Cristobal said, per On3. “I don’t think he changes. He never has changed. … I have 100% belief in him and everybody on the team. That’s the biggest point of emphasis. Again, it stinks. It absolutely stinks. But 100% belief in everyone, and we got to go back to work and get better.”

Former Heisman winner sends Ward, Miami strong warning

College football icon Johnny Manziel voiced his thoughts on the school in Coral Gables and sent Ward and rest of the team a strong warning on their narrow victories and late dramatics.

“It’s just how many times are they gonna get away with this in these close games? That’s just a recipe for disaster,” Manziel stated. “It could have happened multiple times, and it’s a little bit of a pattern, of what they’ve been as a team. It’s like they come alive whenever they’re down 7 points and have to come back.

“You’re gonna run into a team in the College Football Playoff who’s not gonna let up, and you’re not gonna be able to come back from the deficit.”

Manziel hasn’t lost faith in Miami making the Playoffs, but has warned the program about the fierce NCAA competition they’ll come across in late December and January.

ACC Championship’s hopes are still intact

The Hurricanes’ fate is in their hands. The Canes must win their last two games (both within league play) and they will be in the Conference Final. If they only manage to win one game, then Miami will need Clemson to drop its final ACC match against Pittsburgh this Saturday.

Miami is currently in a bye week, so when they next step into the field they’ll already know what results they need to make the ACC title game. The other possibility relies on SMU losing at least two of its final three league games (against: Boston College, Virginia, and California).