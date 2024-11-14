Is Lionel Messi playing today for Argentina against Paraguay in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Trending topics:
Argentina visit Paraguay in Matchday 11 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. La Albiceleste are looking for a victory, and all eyes will be on their top star and captain, Lionel Messi.

By Natalia Lobo

Argentina are in Asunción ready to face off against hosts Paraguay for Matchday 11 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Lionel Scaloni’s men currently lead the standings and aim to maintain their lead. Lionel Messi is expected to lead the team at Defensores del Chaco stadium.

According to Argentinian journalist Gaston Edul, Messi will start against La Albirroja. The No. 10 is in top form. In his last match with the national team, he scored a hat-trick and two assists in the 6-0 victory over Bolivia.

Edul also reports that Messi will partner with Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez, a trio that proved effective against La Verde. Both Alvarez and Martinez are in excellent form for their respective clubs.

Scaloni confirmed this strategy during his pre-match press conference, stating that the team will be similar to the one that played against Bolivia. “It will be a very difficult game against a rival that is in pretty good shape,” he told the press.

lautaro martinez and lionel messi

Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez of Argentina celebrate against Bolivia (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

They have also recovered goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez, who missed the last two matches due to suspension. However, Argentina suffered two last-minute changes to the squad due to injuries to key players like Lisando Martinez and German Pezella.

Argentina’s potential line up vs Paraguay

Taking into account Scaloni’s words, Argentina’s potential line up could be: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cuti Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez.

While Argentina currently lead the standings, they cannot afford to be complacent, as strong rivals like Uruguay, Colombia, and Brazil are gaining momentum.

