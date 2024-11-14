Trending topics:
Jake Paul disrespects Mike Tyson, mocking one of his darkest moments

Jake Paul continues to hype his upcoming bout against Mike Tyson, but he may have crossed the line by disrespecting the legendary boxer over one of his darkest moments.

Jake Paul is set to fight Mike Tyson this Friday
Jake Paul is set to fight Mike Tyson this Friday

By Fernando Franco Puga

Everything is set for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight this Friday. The pugilists appeared at a press conference on Wednesday, with Paul using one of Tyson’s darkest moments to make fun of him.

Many fans are eagerly waiting for the return of Mike Tyson. The legendary boxer will have another professional bout this Friday, as he agreed to jump into the ring to face Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium.

Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer, is trying to become a professional boxer. He challenged Tyson to prove he can defeat anybody, even if it is a living legend such as Iron Mike.

Jake Paul makes fun of Mike Tyson in front of millions of fans

When Jake Paul announced his bout against Mike Tyson, everyone thought it would be an exhibition match. Nevertheless, it was later revealed that it will be, if Tyson’s health allows, a professional fight.

Mike Tyson’s net worth: How much money does the boxing legend have?

Mike Tyson’s net worth: How much money does the boxing legend have?

As the outcome of the fight will directly impact their records, both fighters are taking it very seriously. However, Jake Paul continues his irreverent antics, and now he has used his unique style of humor to make fun of Mike Tyson.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Jake Paul addressed several questions about his upcoming fight. However, a flashy piece on Paul’s ear caught reporters’ attention, prompting them to ask him about it.

“I’m not getting my s**t bitten off Friday night,” Paul said. “I got my diamond-spiked ear covers.” This $100,000 accessory was clearly a jab at Tyson, whose darkest moment in his career is famously linked to ears.

DALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 13: Jake Paul attends the press conference for LIVE on Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at the Toyota Music Factory on November 13, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

DALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 13: Jake Paul attends the press conference for LIVE on Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at the Toyota Music Factory on November 13, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

Jake Paul’s diamond cover referenced Tyson’s infamous biting of Evander Holyfield’s ear in 1997 during a bout in Nevada. Fortunately, Tyson took it lightly and didn’t react to Paul’s taunt.

Are Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield friends?

In 1997, Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ear during their second fight. Tyson was disqualified in the third round, giving Holyfield his second victory against Iron Mike.

Jake Paul unveils the cost of his walkout outfit for blockbuster fight vs. Mike Tyson

see also

Jake Paul unveils the cost of his walkout outfit for blockbuster fight vs. Mike Tyson

Despite this shocking moment, Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are close friends. They even started a business together, selling edible cannabis products shaped like Holyfield’s ear.

