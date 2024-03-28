Benfica, who are just 1-point below leaders Sporting, are determined to get the top of the standings as they face Chaves, currently sit at the bottom of the tournament table, for Matchday 27 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga. This guide furnishes all pertinent information regarding this captivating fixture, including options for viewing the match on television or streaming it live in your country.

Currently, Benfica stands as the sole contender challenging Sporting’s leadership in the league. With Porto trailing by 7 points, it remains a challenging task for them to vie against Sporting for the title, especially considering they have played one more game.

Similarly, Benfica also has one more game than their archrivals Sporting, emphasizing the limited margin for error. They understand the importance of securing a victory and will aggressively pursue it against Chaves, who currently occupy the bottom spot in the standings and are in dire need of points to enhance their chances of avoiding relegation.

Benfica vs Chaves: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (March 30)

Canada: 2:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Chaves: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Benfica TV INT.

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, Benfica TV INT., beIN Sports MAX 7

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

International: Bet365, Onefootball, Triller TV+

Italy: DAZN Italy

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Portugal: Benfica TV

United Kingdom: Benfica TV INT.

USA: Benfica TV INT.