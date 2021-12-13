Brentford take on Manchester United at Brentford Community Stadium in Middlesex for the 2021-22 Premier League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Brentford and Manchester United meet in the 2021-22 Premier League. This game will take place at Brentford Community Stadium in Middlesex. Another big test for the head coach of the visitor team. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including the date, time, TV Channel and location.

Brentford is a highly defensive team as they have only two forwards available for starting lineups and most of the players are midfielders to attack or defend, but it is a strategy that has worked for the team on 5-5-6 overall.

Manchester United have a positive record with 8-3-5 and 27 points in the 5th spot of the 2021-22 Premier League table. The team won a recent game against Norwich City on the road 1-0, yet another victory for them with a 4-2-2 road record.

Brentford vs Manchester United: Date

Brentford and Manchester United play for the 2021-22 Premier League on Tuesday, December 14 at Brentford Community Stadium in Middlesex.

Brentford vs Manchester United: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Brentford vs Manchester United at the 2021-22 Premier League

This game for the 2021-22 Premier League, Brentford and Manchester United at the Brentford Community Stadium in Middlesex on Tuesday, December 14, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by Peacock

