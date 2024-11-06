Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League record under threat by Barcelona star Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski scored twice in Barcelona’s 5-2 victory over Red Star Belgrade, moving him tantalizingly close to a historic Champions League record shared only by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

On Wednesday, Barcelona defeated Red Star Belgrade 5-2 in Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Robert Lewandowski was a standout performer, netting two goals that brought him closer to a milestone achieved only by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lewandowski’s brace in Serbia elevated his Champions League goal tally to 99, solidifying his position as the third-highest scorer in the competition’s history. Now, he is just one goal away from joining the exclusive “100 Club,” a feat previously reached only by Messi and Ronaldo.

The Polish striker’s path to this mark includes not only his current success with Barcelona but also remarkable achievements in Germany. From 2010 to 2014, he shone with Borussia Dortmund, even reaching the Champions League final in 2013. Later, he joined Bayern Munich, where he claimed the European title in 2020.

With Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski scored an impressive 69 goals, making him the fourth-highest scorer with a single club in UEFA Champions League history. He netted an additional 17 goals during his time with Borussia Dortmund, and since joining Barcelona in the summer of 2022, he has added 13 more to his tally.

Distant from CR7 and Messi’s numbers

While 99 goals in the Champions League is an extraordinary accomplishment, at 36 years old, it’s challenging to envision Lewandowski surpassing the top two. Lionel Messi , with 129 goals for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain , ranks second, while Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record with 140 goals across stints with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

When can Lewandowski reach 100?

Under the new Champions League format, Barcelona are guaranteed several more matches. They still have four games remaining in the group stage and, depending on their standing, could either advance directly to the round of 16 or face a preliminary round.

Barcelona’s next Champions League match is set for Tuesday, November 26, against Brest of France at the Lluis Companys Stadium in Montjuïc. There, Lewandowski will have the opportunity to etch his name alongside Messi and Ronaldo in Champions League history by becoming the third player to reach 100 goals in the tournament.

