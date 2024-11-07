Where to watch Galatasaray vs Tottenham live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

Galatasaray take on Tottenham in a Matchday 4 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Galatasaray are set to clash with Tottenham in a high-stakes UEFA Europa League Matchday 4 showdown for the 2024/25 season. Here’s everything you need to know about the kickoff time and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options for fans watching in the United States.

In one of the most anticipated matchups of the Europa League‘s fourth round, two unbeaten teams clash as Galatasaray takes on Tottenham. Galatasaray, with an impressive 7 points from 9, is determined to secure another victory to keep their spot at the top.

However, they face a tough challenge in Tottenham, one of only three teams boasting a flawless record in the competition. The Spurs, sitting on a perfect 9 out of 9 points, are gunning for their fourth consecutive win to solidify their dominance in the tournament.

When will the Galatasaray vs Tottenham match be played?

Galatasaray face Tottenham this Thursday, November 7, in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 4 clash. Set to kick off at 12:45 PM (ET).

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray – IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Galatasaray vs Tottenham: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch Galatasaray vs Tottenham in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League clash between Galatasaray and Tottenham with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Fubo (free trial). Other options are Paramount+, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.