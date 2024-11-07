Juan Soto issues direct message to MLB teams through agent Scott Boras

Scott Boras, Juan Soto's agent, compares the young star to Alex Rodriguez and conveys a message to those interested in signing him in the MLB.

The MLB free agent market is on fire, and Juan Soto is the name that dominates the headlines. At 26 years old, Soto is considered one of the best hitters in baseball and could receive a record-breaking contract that may exceed $700 million. His agent, Scott Boras, has relayed a message from the superstar to teams interested in his services.

Boras, known for his bold negotiations, is comparing Soto to Alex Rodriguez, who signed a landmark contract with the Texas Rangers in 2000. Like Rodriguez, Soto is young, talented, and capable of making a significant impact on any team.

“The one thing that I’m really happy about is that Juan has played in World Series,” Boras said, “he’s known championship moments. I mean, other than the Dodgers and Astros’ players, Juan has got the most bats in the postseason. So, he’s been seen and understood much more than A-Rod was when he was a young player. Obviously playing in New York City and in the platform of New York, his character, working with the biggest media markets, everything about Juan Soto is pretty well known.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boras continued, “So for a free agent at this age, being around great players, being in big markets, being in championship situations, all of those things. It’s like every box is checked, where with A-Rod, he didn’t quite have the resume of championship play, big-city play, all of those things that Juan has.”

Advertisement

Sports agent Scott Boras talks to Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees during batting practice ahead of Game One of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Soto’s clear message to interested MLB teams

In a direct message to MLB teams interested in Soto, Boras stated, “Juan loves winning,” Boras said, “Juan Soto wants ownership that he knows is going to support an opportunity to win annually. It’s remarkable to think of a player from a very modest beginning from the Dominican Republic that, for all of his monetary offerings he has received, record offers, that his focus was always, ‘I want to know who my owner is. I want to know that we’re going to be able to win… If I’m going to commit my career to it, I want the owner to commit his resources to it.’ And that’s really why Juan Soto became a free agent.”

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Yankees GM Cashman makes one thing clear about Mets' intentions with free agent Juan Soto

Which MLB teams are in the race for Soto?

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, several major teams, including the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and San Francisco Giants, are eager to sign Soto. Additionally, the Tampa Bay Rays have recently shown interest, joining the list of teams vying for the Dominican star.

Soto’s future in the MLB

While Soto’s next destination remains uncertain, it’s clear he will be one of the most sought-after free agents in MLB history. His unique combination of youth, skill, and postseason experience makes him an invaluable asset. As the signing deadline approaches, the baseball world will be watching Juan Soto’s journey closely.

Advertisement