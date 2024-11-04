Week 9 was an absolute nightmare for Jameis Winston and, with a week to rest, the Cleveland Browns have already name their starter for their upcoming match.

It has been a very challenging 2024 NFL season for the Cleveland Browns. In Week 9, the AFC North club lost to the Chargers after a poor performance by Jameis Winston, and now the club has chosen its starter for the next game.

A couple of weeks ago, the Browns lost Deshaun Watson to a season-ending torn Achilles. The club was not performing well with him as the starter, but he was definitely their best option at the position.

Following this injury, Jameis Winston had to step in to cover his absence. Although he began his tenure with a win against the Ravens, he had a nightmare game against the Chargers, raising serious concerns about his continuity.

Browns confirm their starting QB to face the Saints in Week 11

Few franchises have struggled with quarterbacks as much as the Browns in recent years. The AFC North club has been unable to find a standout signal-caller despite multiple attempts.

In 2022, Cleveland made a blockbuster trade with the Texans to acquire Deshaun Watson. Due to suspensions and injuries, he hasn’t been able to play as much as he would’ve liked, creating a significant problem for the club.

This year, Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles against the Bengals. This led the Browns to give Jameis Winston the starting quarterback job, a signal-caller who has struggled his entire career to be seen as reliable.

In his first game, Winston delivered a strong performance with 334 passing yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions against the Ravens. But in his next game, against the Chargers, he had a 56.5% completion rate, with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Jameis Winston of the Cleveland Browns

Following this poor game, the Browns have decided to stick with him and give him the offense for at least one more week. HC Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Jameis Winston will be the starting quarterback in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints.

“I think you learn from every mistake, and I think there’s some plays that I think he can learn from for sure,” Stefanski said. “We were definitely going to play a style to try to get back in that game. More wide open, if you will, just trying to score some points. But I think you learn from every mistake, if you will. But it’s something that he’s got to — we have to do a better job of taking care of the ball.”

What’s next for the Cleveland Browns?

The Browns are currently at the bottom of the AFC North with a disappointing 2-7 record. They go into their Week 10 bye, but will return in Week 11 to face the New Orleans Saints on the road.

Week 10 – BYE

Week 11 @ New Orleans Saints

Week 12 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13 @ Denver Broncos

