The 2021-22 FA Cup Final will feature a showdown between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium today. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online this title-decisive derby game free in different parts of the world.

A replay of the 2021-22 Carabao Cup final will be played out today, May 14, 2022, at Wembley Stadium for the second time in the history of the FA Cup. However, Chelsea and Liverpool's dramatic final at Wembley in February has whetted the thirst for a rematch of that match.

The fact that Liverpool haven't won the FA Cup since 2006, and their this is just their second final since that thrilling penalty shootout triumph against West Ham, makes it even more astonishing. The other was a 2-1 loss against their today's opponents, Chelsea in 2012, which was one of the Blues' most recent successes in the tournament.

For the Blues, a trip to Wembley in the FA Cup final is like coming home, and they will be hoping to avoid an embarrassing hat trick of defeats after losses to Arsenal and Leicester in the previous two meetings.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Time of the game

Chelsea vs Liverpool: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online