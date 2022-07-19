For the Matchday 4 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament, Chivas will face Leon. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Chivas Guadalajara and Leon will face each other for the Matchday 4 of the of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this Liga MX game in the US. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV and Peacock.

Chivas Guadalajara had a bad start in this 2022 Apertura Tournament. In the 3 games they have been in the championship, they have had 2 draws and one loss, which means 2 points out of a possible 9. They clearly need the first victory of the season and now as locals they will go in search of the 3 points.

Leon also obtained two draws in their first 3 games, but also a victory with which they have obtained 5 points out of a possible 9, which leaves them 2 behind leaders Puebla and Pachuca. Their objective will undoubtedly be to finish in the top 4 in order to go directly to the quarterfinals, and for this it is necessary to continue obtaining points.

Chivas vs Leon: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Omnilife Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico

Live Stream in US: FuboTV and Peacock

Chivas vs Leon: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Chivas vs Leon: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, the matchups between these two teams have been fairly even, with even the dominators by a very small margin. In a total of 26 games, Guadalajara have been victorious 11 times, while Leon have won 9 times. In addition, there were 6 draws.

The last time they played against each other was February 20, 2022 for Matchday 6 of the 2022 Clausura Tournament, on that occasion Leon won 2-1 with goals from Victor Davila and Osvaldo Rodríguez, while Cristian Calderon scored for Chivas Guadalajara.

How to watch or live stream Chivas vs Leon in the US

The game that will be played this Wednesday, July 20 at the Omnilife Stadium for the Matchday 4 of Liga MX between Chivas Guadalajara and Leon will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV and Peacock. Other options: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo.

Chivas vs Leon: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Chivas Guadalajara are the favorite with 2.15 odds, while Leon have 3.30. A tie would finish in a 3.30 payout.

BetMGM Chivas Guadalajara 2.15 Tie 3.30 Leon 3.30

*Odds via BetMGM