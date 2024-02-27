Luis Diaz made an immediate impact at Liverpool since joining the English club from Porto in January 2022. However, his reported salary at Anfield doesn’t seem to reflect his importance for Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

According to Capology, the Colombian star is not even among the 15 highest-paid players in Merseyside. With a reported £2,860,000 salary per year (£55,000 per week), Diaz ranks 18th in the Liverpool payroll.

Mohamed Salah tops the list with a reported £18,200,000 annual salary (£350,000 a week), followed by Virgil van Dijk (£11,440,000 a year) and Thiago (£10,400,000 per season). Then, the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alexis Mac Allister, and Alisson are among the stars separating Diaz from the top salaries.

Liverpool list of best-paid players per year has Luis Diaz in 18th place

Mohamed Salah – £18,200,000 Virgil van Dijk – £11,440,000 Thiago Alcantara – £10,400,000 Trent Alexander-Arnold – £9,360,000 Alexis Mac Allister – £7,800,000 Alisson – £7,800,000 Ryan Gravenberch – £7,800,000 Diogo Jota – £7,280,000 Darwin Nuñez – £7,280,000 Dominik Szoboszlai – £6,240,000 Cody Gakpo – £6,240,000 Joel Matip – £5,200,000 Andrew Robertson – £5,200,000 Joe Gomez – £4,420,000 Konstantinos Tsimikas – £3,900,000 Ibrahima Konate – £3,640,000 Adrian – £3,120,000 Luis Diaz – £2,860,000

Diaz, 27, is under contract with Liverpool until June 2027. However, the Reds are expected to improve his deal way before that date, as the winger has already proven his worth in two years at Anfield.

The former Junior star has already recorded 21 goals along with 13 assists in just 82 appearances for Liverpool, filling in a huge vacancy left by Sadio Mane’s departure in July 2022.

With the Senegal star out and Roberto Firmino in decline, the Reds were forced to rebuild their attack, and Diaz has been instrumental for their resurgence. In a short span of time, the Colombia international made the club forget about its former offensive trio by proving he had what it took to revitalize the team’s attacking prowess.

Diaz has not been able to make such an impact this season though, with only six goals and four assists in 25 games. But if he manages to rediscover his best version at some point, we should expect Liverpool to revisit the current terms of his contract.