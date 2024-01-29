Virgil van Dijk has only 18 months remaining on his current Liverpool deal with the Dutch international staying silent on what his future will be now that Jurgen Klopp is set to leave the club.

According to The Sun, Van Dijk will study his options, going as far as stating “I don’t know” when it comes to the defender committing his future to The Reds past those two seasons.

The 32-year-old former Celtic defender has been with the club since 2018 and has played 246 games and scored 21 goals winning all 7 of Jurgen Klopp’s titles with the club.

Virgil van Dijk comments on Liverpool future

In speaking to reporters Van Dijk stated, “The club will have a big job on their hands. To replace not only the manager but the whole staff, there are so many things that will change.

“Obviously it will be the end of Jurgen Klopp’s era. I am very glad that I am still part of it. That is why I don’t like to speak about it. I am still part of it. That is my main focus, and we will see at the end of the season. Hopefully, we have the success that we all dream of and fight for each day and, by then, there will probably be more clarification for what the club wants for the future and then we will see.”

Players who are rumored to leave with Klopp

Reports indicate that Virgil van Dijk is one of a few players that could leave with the German manager, the others being, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

All three players have contracts until 2025 and could work their way out of their deals this summer. Liverpool will first have to find a new director of Football before hiring a new manager as Jörg Schmadtke will also leave the club at the end of the season.