The road to the 2022 Qatar World Cup is reaching its final stages. Here, find out all the information about the Conmebol and Concacaf Qualifying playoffs for the final berths for the most anticipated event in soccer.

The beginning of the 2022 Qatar World Cup is drawing nearer and the road to the highly anticipated tournament is heating up as a number of teams have already secured a spot in FIFA's biggest event.

The European Qualifiers, for instance, have already concluded with 10 national teams having clinched a Qatar 2022 berth, while 12 other UEFA sides will battle it out in the playoffs.

The Conmebol and Concacaf Qualifiers, on the other hand, aren't over yet and there's still a lot to be played for, even though Brazil and Argentina have already qualified in South America. Here, check out how the playoffs for these confederations will work.

What will be the format of the Conmebol and Concacaf Qualifying Playoffs?

The UEFA WC Qualifying playoffs have a particular system given the number of teams that take part in those Qualifiers. For the rest of the world, only one team from each confederation (Conmebol, Concacaf, AFC, and OFC) goes into the World Cup Qualifying intercontinental playoffs.

FIFA carries a draw to determine who plays who for the last two World Cup spots. Usually, these ties consisted in two-legged series, but the format will be different this time. The two intercontinental playoff games will be played at a single leg in a neutral venue.

When is the draw of the Conmebol and Concacaf Qualifying Playoffs?

The draw that will decide who plays who in the intercontinental playoffs will take place on Friday, 26 November 2021. Four teams will be part of this preliminary stage, with two World Cup berths at stake.

Which teams will play in the Conmebol and Concacaf Qualifying Playoffs?

The teams that will play in these intercontinental playoffs, as said before, will be four. The Conmebol side that finishes fifth in the standings will make it to this stage, while the fourth-seeded side in the Concacaf WCQ standings will also make it to these playoffs. The other two teams will be from Asia and Oceania.

What are the important dates of the Conmebol and Concacaf Qualifying Playoffs?

FIFA has not only revealed the dates for the intercontinental playoffs draw, but also for the two fixtures that will decide the last teams that qualify for Qatar. The first playoff will be played on 13 June, while the second one will take place on 14 June 2022.