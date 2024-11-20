Gerardo Martino receives bad news from MLS, following his departure from Messi's Inter Miami

Gerardo Martino has stepped down as head coach of Inter Miami following the team’s elimination from the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Just hours after his decision, Martino received more unwelcome news from Major League Soccer.

Martino earned a nomination for the MLS Coach of the Year award following an exceptional 2024 regular season with Inter Miami. Under his leadership, the team dominated the Eastern Conference, setting a record points total and claiming the Supporters’ Shield. However, when the league announced the voting results on Wednesday, ‘Tata’ fell short of securing the honor.

The 2024 Coach of the Year award went to Wilfried Nancy, who impressed voters with his outstanding work at Columbus Crew. Nancy’s team finished second in the Eastern Conference standings, trailing Inter Miami by eight points, before being eliminated in the Round of 16 on penalties against the New York Red Bulls.

What stands out is the breakdown of the voting results. The voting system is split into three groups: media analysts, club officials, and players. While Martino and Nancy were nearly tied in the media and club official votes, the players overwhelmingly favored the Columbus Crew manager . This decisive player support ultimately swung the outcome in his favor.

Gerardo Martino (left) and Lionel Messi.

A new coach for Messi

Martino’s unexpected departure has sparked speculation about his replacement. With Lionel Messi at the center of the Herons’ strategy, it’s clear that finding a coach who aligns with Leo’s preferences will be a top priority.

Inter Miami’s recent decisions, including the signings of former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez, have centered on making Messi feel at home. It’s logical to assume that the search for a new coach will follow a similar approach, ensuring the team remains built around its global superstar.

Who could be Inter Miami’s new coach?

Two names have quickly emerged as leading contenders to replace Martino: Xavi Hernandez and Javier Mascherano. Both share deep connections with Messi, stemming from their years at Barcelona.

According to the Miami Herald, Xavi, who recently ended his tenure as Barcelona’s coach, and Mascherano, currently in charge of Argentina’s U-20 team, are strong candidates. Their shared history with Messi and understanding of his playing style make them natural fits for the role.

With David Beckham and Inter Miami’s executives eager to finalize their decision, the focus now shifts to planning for a challenging 2025 season. The Herons will compete in MLS, the CONCACAF Champions Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup, making the choice of coach even more critical.