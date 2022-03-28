Ecuador and Argentina face off in the final matchday of the South American 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

Both of them may have already sealed a place in Qatar 2022 but Ecuador and Argentina still have to face each other to finish the schedule of the South American World Cup qualifiers. In this preview, you will find the predictions, storylines, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

Even though they suffered an unexpected loss at Paraguay last time out, La Tri have qualified for the upcoming FIFA World Cup thanks to a remarkable campaign. Now, Gustavo Alfaro's men will play their last qualifier at home before the long-awaited event.

As for La Albiceleste, they have extended their unbeaten streak to 30 games with a commanding home victory over Venezuela. Lionel Scaloni's men may have clinched a World Cup berth long ago but somehow it looks like they're always far from satisfied.

Ecuador vs Argentina: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 29

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha, Guayaquil

Location: Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha, Guayaquil

Ecuador vs Argentina: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Ecuador vs Argentina: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Gustavo Alfaro has led Ecuador to a memorable World Cup qualification against all odds, while Argentina have comfortably punched their ticket to Qatar with four games to go. La Albiceleste have been dominant in this fixture, winning on 22 occasions while La Tri picked up just five triumphs and drew 10 times.

How to watch or live stream Ecuador vs Argentina in the US

The game between Ecuador and Argentina on Matchday 18 of the South American World Cup qualifiers for Qatar 2022 will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV.

Ecuador vs Argentina: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have already made their predictions. Unsurprisingly, BetMGM sees Argentina as favorites with -105 odds, while Ecuador have +290 and a draw would result in a +225 payout.

BetMGM Ecuador +290 Tie +225 Argentina -105

* Odds via BetMGM.