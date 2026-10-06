England vs Czech Republic: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Nations League game on October 6, 2026

England host Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium for a crucial UEFA Nations League Group A3 game. With the Three Lions chasing Spain and Czechia still looking for their first point, find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match England vs Czech Republic Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Tuesday, October 6, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch England vs Czech Republic in the USA

England vs Czech Republic will be available in the United States on FOX Sports 2, with streaming available through Fubo, ViX and FOX One.

Can I watch England vs Czech Republic for free?

Eligible new subscribers can watch England vs Czech Republic with Fubo‘s 5-day free trial. The U.S. free-trial page advertises a free trial and says customers can start watching at no cost before being charged for their first billing period.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

England enter the final game of this international window second in UEFA Nations League Group A3 with six points, behind Spain’s nine. Czechia are at the bottom with zero points after three consecutive defeats, while Croatia sit third with three points. England have scored 11 goals and conceded three so far, giving them a +8 goal difference.

Jude Bellingham #10, Bukayo Saka #7, and Reece James #24 of England (Source: Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Three Lions have recovered impressively from their opening 3-2 defeat to Spain. Thomas Tuchel‘s side beat Czechia 2-0 in Prague on September 29, with Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane scoring, before producing one of their most dominant performances of the campaign in a 7-0 victory over Croatia on October 3. Kane and Bukayo Saka both scored twice, while Gordon, Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers also found the net.

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Czechia, meanwhile, need a major turnaround after losing all three of their games. They opened the campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Croatia, then lost 2-0 to England before Spain beat them 3-1 on October 3. UEFA’s current standings show Czechia with zero points and a -5 goal difference.

What time is the England vs Czech Republic match?

The England vs Czech Republic match kicks off today, Tuesday, October 6, at 2:45 PM ET. The official England Football match center lists a 7:45 PM BST kickoff at Wembley Stadium.

Eastern Time: 2:45 PM

Central Time: 1:45 PM

Mountain Time: 12:45 PM

Pacific Time: 11:45 AM