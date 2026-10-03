Croatia vs England: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on October 3, 2026

Croatia host England at Stadium HNK Rijeka on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Nations League League A, Group 3. Both teams are beginning a demanding four-match window in a group that also includes Spain and Czechia. Find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Croatia vs England Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Saturday, October 3, 2026 Time 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch Croatia vs England in the USA

Croatia vs England will be available to viewers in the United States through Fubo and ViX.

Can I watch Croatia vs England for free?

Fubo currently offers a 5-day free trial on eligible U.S. plans, providing a legitimate way for eligible new subscribers to watch the match during the trial period.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Croatia vs England is Matchday 3 of League A, Group 3 in the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, with both teams competing alongside Spain and Czechia for a place in the quarterfinals.

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The fixture comes during an unusually busy opening international window: Croatia face Czechia on September 26 and Spain on September 29 before hosting England, while the Three Lions play Spain and Czechia before traveling to Rijeka. UEFA’s schedule then has both teams playing again on October 6.

Harry Kane #9 of England (Source: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The October 3 meeting is also part of a demanding sequence for England under Thomas Tuchel, who is beginning his first Nations League campaign with the Three Lions. England‘s official schedule confirms that the trip to Croatia is their third match in the space of eight days, followed by a home meeting with Czechia on October 6. Tuchel has said the objective is to reach the quarterfinals and then compete for a place in the Final Four.

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For Croatia, the match is the first of two meetings with England in the group phase. The return fixture is scheduled for November 12 at Wembley, meaning the result in Rijeka could become an important part of the final Group A3 picture when the teams meet again later in the campaign.

What time is the Croatia vs England match?

The match kicks off on Saturday, October 3, at 12:00 PM ET. England Football confirms a 5:00 PM BST kickoff, while UEFA lists the match for 6:00 PM CET.

Eastern Time: 12:00 PM

Central Time: 11:00 AM

Mountain Time: 10:00 AM

Pacific Time: 9:00 AM