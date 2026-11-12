Why isn’t Bukayo Saka playing today for England vs Croatia on Matchday 5 of 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Bukayo Saka will miss England's UEFA Nations League Matchday 5 clash against Croatia at Wembley, with Thomas Tuchel facing an important selection decision as the Three Lions prepare for a key November showdown.

England will be without Bukayo Saka for their UEFA Nations League Matchday 5 clash against Croatia, as the Arsenal winger has been ruled out of the November international window through injury.

Thomas Tuchel will have to find another option on the right flank when the Three Lions welcome Croatia. Saka is recovering from a quadriceps injury suffered during Arsenal‘s Champions League draw against Bayern Munich last month.

According to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Saka is expected to remain sidelined for several more weeks, meaning he will also miss the opportunity to feature in the Three Lions’ final international fixtures of the year.

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When is Bukayo Saka expected to return to action?

Bukayo Saka is expected to begin returning to on-field training after the November 2026 international break, but Arsenal have not confirmed an exact date for his competitive comeback.

Bukayo Saka #7 of England during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze Final (Source: Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta indicated that the winger still needs several weeks to recover from his quadriceps injury, meaning he will miss England’s Nations League match against Croatia and the rest of the November international window.

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He sustained the injury during Arsenal’s 2-2 Champions League draw on October 21. He was forced off in the opening minutes after going down while attempting a pass, without an apparent challenge from an opponent. Subsequent medical examinations revealed a quadriceps problem that required further assessment.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League match against Hull City on November 7, Arteta provided an update on the recovery process, explaining that Saka would need more time before returning to full training.

“We’re talking about weeks. Let’s see. After the international break, he’s going to start hitting the pitch and doing more activities, see how he feels. Unfortunately, he’s going to be out for a while“, the Arsenal manager said.

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Arteta also offered some encouragement, noting that Saka was showing positive symptoms during the early stages of his rehabilitation. However, he avoided setting a specific return date, emphasizing that the club did not want to put unnecessary pressure on the player or rush his recovery.

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