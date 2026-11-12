England vs Croatia: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Nations League game on November 12, 2026

England welcome Croatia to Wembley Stadium for a crucial UEFA Nations League League A, Group 3 clash on November 12, 2026. With a quarterfinal spot at stake and revenge on Croatia's mind after their previous meeting, find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match England vs Croatia Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Thursday, November 12, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch England vs Croatia in the USA

The UEFA Nations League matchup between England and Croatia will be available to viewers in the United States through Fubo and ViX.

Can I watch England vs Croatia for free?

Soccer fans in the United States can watch England vs Croatia for free with Fubo‘s five-day free trial, provided they are eligible new subscribers and select a plan that includes the match.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

England and Croatia meet for Matchday 5 of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League League A, Group 3, with both teams approaching the final two rounds of the group stage with important objectives.

England are second with nine points from four matches, while Croatia sit third with three points, behind group leaders Spain, who have collected 12 points. Czechia are fourth without a point.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham of England (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

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For England, the immediate objective is to secure a place in the Nations League quarterfinals. Thomas Tuchel‘s team know that avoiding defeat against Croatia will be enough to guarantee a top-two finish in the group and qualification for the next round. However, the Three Lions can still challenge Spain for first place if they win their remaining two matches and finish with a superior goal difference.

Croatia, meanwhile, need a victory to keep their hopes of reaching the quarterfinals alive. Slaven Bilic‘s team have struggled in this group, winning only once in their first four games.

Their campaign includes defeats against Spain and England, as well as a difficult 2-1 loss to Spain in October. The November fixture at Wembley is therefore a major test for the Vatreni against one of the tournament’s strongest sides.

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What time is the England vs Croatia match?

The England vs Croatia match kicks off on Thursday, November 12, at 2:45 PM ET. The UEFA Nations League Group A3 encounter will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, with a 7:45 PM local kickoff.