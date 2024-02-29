The ex-wife of Argentine midfielder Exequiel Palacios, Yesica Frias, gave a lot to talk about on Thursday by claiming she was selling the player’s 2022 World Cup kit and winners’ medal.

The story immediately went viral, with many people calling her out for auctioning off such an important part of Palacios’ career, while others blamed the Bayer Leverkusen star for allegedly not giving her ex-wife a proper economic offer to get divorced.

Either way, it turns out Frias didn’t actually sell the original winners’ medal her ex-husband received at Qatar 2022. Speaking to Bolavip Argentina, she admitted selling a replica, while the original is still in Palacios’ possession.

“I don’t have the original medal, he has it,” Frias said. “I have a copy. But such a stir was created that I will show it today. With all the things that happen in the world and in the country, for me to be on the news for a medal, I think it’s too much. That’s how we are as a society.”

Frias makes post with buyer of Palacios’ jersey and medal

In an interview with the show “Socios del Espectaculo” from Argentine TV channel ElTrece, Frias stated she’s struggling to maintain herself economically. In fact, she claimed facing difficulties to pay off the property where she’s living.

“He told me he wasn’t going to finish paying for it because he didn’t know if it would be for him or not,” she said about the house. “And I’m just asking him for what is rightfully mine that we did together, and to sign the divorce for me.”

Then Frias made it clear she wouldn’t hesitate to auction her ex-husband’s memento in order to raise funds. She took to Instagram only a few hours later, posting a picture with the apparent winner of Palacios’ jersey and medal. “The buyer of the first shirt. One less payment,” Frias wrote.