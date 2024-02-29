Be careful who you marry, Argentina‘s Exequiel Palacios is learning that the hard way as his ex-wife Yésica Frías has taken to social media to auction off her former husband and current Bayer Leverkusen midfielder’s World Cup mementos.

Palacios is in the process of divorcing Frias who will not sign the proper documents as she is not happy with her former husband’s economic offer. According to Marcia Frisciotti, Palacios is the one who seeked the divorce after Frias had “overstepped boundaries between Palacios and his family”.

According to the report, only a week after getting married, Frias purchased various apartments in the name of Palacios and now is seeking Palacios to pay the remaining fees, when it was her who did the whole buying process. The breaking point of the marriage was in Qatar during the World Cup, where Frias spent lavish amounts of money and traveled in first class, while forcing the Palacios family to travel in economy and having to endure various connecting flights to make the tournament.

Yésica Frías sells Exequiel Palacios World Cup winners medal

In what is being interpreted as “taunting” Palacios, Frías uploaded on social media the winner of her former husband’s World Cup winners medal and signed jersey on social media.

At the time Frias stated, “I’m going to sell all the shirts and the world champion medal to pay for the apartment. I try to work, but I was next to him for four years.” According to the model she is using the funds of her ex-husband’s mementos to pay off the apartment where she lives.



In the Instagram story Frias uploaded she made sure to point out that by selling her ex-husband’s game worn kit she was able to “make one less payment”.

Frias told TN reporters that she was “forced” to join her husband when he signed from River Plate to play for Bayer Leverkusen stating, “He tells me that we have to go to Germany, he doesn’t ask me, he imposes it on me. I got on a plane crying.”

Yésica Frías and Exequiel Palacios met in 2018, and since then have lived a difficult life together, Frias has stated that all she is doing is trying to look out for herself. Frias has also admitted to suffering from depression and taking medication.