Rumors of a major incident at a posh beach community known as Jose Ignacio in Uruguay, think the Hamptons in July, where former Argentine and PSG star Ezequiel Lavezzi was possibly stabbed went viral on Wednesday.

Many major outlets in Argentina reported that Lavezzi was stabbed by a family member in the Jose Ignacio home and was rushed to the hospital as a result. As information began to come out from local reporters those reports were quickly squashed.

Marcelo Umpierrez of Maldonado and Canal 4’s Telenoche confirmed that the reports of a stabbing were false, and that the player arrived to a Punta Del Este hospital after suffering a shoulder blade fracture.

How was Ezequiel Lavezzi hurt?

According to Telenoche a source within the Police precinct in the Fernandino department told Canal 4 reporters that when the former player arrived at the sanatorium, Lavezzi was accompanied by his girlfriend and the incident occurred at around 5 AM.

Lavezzi was put through various studies at the hospital, when police arrived at the scene, they noticed that the former PSG star was hurt and he was taken to a hospital where Lavezzi was diagnosed with a “shoulder blade fracture”.

What is known is that Lavezzi was at a party and that reports indicate that he fell from a stair and hurt his shoulder.