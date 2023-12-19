2023 has been a special year for Argentina, who have played with the world champion badge on their jersey after their Qatar 2022 success. But Lionel Messi and company will have an even bigger challenge next year with the 2024 Copa America.

Three years after their historic triumph at the Maracana, La Albiceleste will try and defend their continental crown in US soil. Adidas are expected to launch a new uniform for the occasion, with both the home and away kit being leaked.

Footy Headlines has once again provided a glimpse of what their new shirts would look like, with the away jersey reportedly looking much different to the purple kit Argentina used in the World Cup.

The reigning champs are expected to don a blue shirt with two stripes displaying the flag’s colors, respecting the traditional logo alignment. In addition, the three stars above the AFA crest look much better now.

Argentina’s journey at the 2024 Copa America

The 2024 Copa America draw took place earlier this month, with Argentina being drawn in Group A against Peru, Chile, and Concacaf 5 (Canada or Trinidad and Tobago).

The winner of the Concacaf playoff will play the defending Copa America champions in the curtain-raiser on June 20 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Argentina’s second game will be against Chile on June 25 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; while their third and final group stage match will be on June 29 against Peru at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

2024 Copa America groups

The group stage will be played from June 20 to July 2, with the quarterfinals taking place between July 4 and July 6. The semifinals are scheduled for July 9 and 10, with the third-place match on July 13 and the grand final on July 14.

Group A

Argentina

Peru

Chile

Concacaf 5 (Canada or Trinidad and Tobago)

Group B

Mexico

Ecuador

Venezuela

Jamaica

Group C

United States

Uruguay

Panama

Bolivia

Group D

Brazil

Colombia

Paraguay

Concacaf 6 (Honduras or Costa Rica)

2024 Copa America stadiums

The 2024 Copa America will be played acrosss 14 stadiums in the United States, with the grand final being held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.