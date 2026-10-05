France vs Belgium: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Nations League game on October 5, 2026

France host Belgium at Stade de France on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Nations League League A, Group A1, with first place at stake in a tight table. Find out how to watch the clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match France vs Belgium Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Monday, October 5, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch France vs Belgium in the USA

France vs Belgium will be available to stream live in the USA through Fubo and ViX. There is no traditional U.S. TV channel listed for this particular game.

Can I watch France vs Belgium for free?

The most straightforward legal way to watch France vs Belgium for free is through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial, if the trial offer is available to a new account at sign-up.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

First place in UEFA Nations League Group A1 is on the line when France host Belgium. France enter Matchday 4 at the top of the group with seven points from three matches, while Belgium sit second with six. That makes Monday’s meeting particularly important: a France victory would strengthen their position at the summit, while Belgium can move level with Les Bleus with a win.

Desire Doue of France celebrates after the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 group phase match (Source: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The teams already faced each other in Brussels on September 28, with France winning 1-0 thanks to Michael Olise‘s late goal. Belgium responded with a 3-0 victory over Türkiye, while France drew 1-1 with Italy in their following match. The result against Italy ended France’s perfect start under Zinedine Zidane, but Les Bleus remain unbeaten in the Nations League.

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There will also be important absences on both sides. Belgium are without Kevin De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans through suspension, removing two of their most influential midfielders. France, meanwhile, are missing Dayot Upamecano and Matteo Guendouzi through suspension, while Warren Zaire-Emery is out with a thigh injury.

What time is the France vs Belgium match?

France vs Belgium kicks off today, October 5, at 2:45 PM ET. For viewers across the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 2:45 PM

Central Time: 1:45 PM

Mountain Time: 12:45 PM

Pacific Time: 11:45 AM