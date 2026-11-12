Why isn’t Ousmane Dembele playing today for France vs Italy on Matchday 5 of 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Ousmane Dembele's absence will be a major talking point ahead of France's clash with Italy, as Zinedine Zidane faces an important selection decision for Matchday 5 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.

Ten of France‘s 11 players may be available, but Zinedine Zidane will still have to rethink his attacking plans for the trip to Milan. Ousmane Dembele will miss the game against Italy because of an injury, ruling the PSG forward out.

His absence is another setback for a French side that has struggled to keep its squad intact, with several regular starters also unavailable for Thursday’s encounter at San Siro. The timing is particularly inconvenient for him.

The 2025 Ballon d’Or winner is among the players missing from the coach’s latest selection, alongside Saliba, Kounde, Kone and Akliouche. Now, Zidane must find a new combination capable of maintaining the attacking threat.

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When will Ousmane Dembele return to action?

Ousmane Dembele is expected to return to action after the November 2026 international break, with Paris Saint-Germain targeting his comeback later in the month. This means he will also miss France’s match against Turkiye.

Ousmane Dembele during the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 group phase match (Source: Pauline Figuet/Getty Images)

The French forward has resumed individual training following a left thigh injury, but he has yet to return to full team training, making his availability for France’s games against Italy and Turkiye impossible.

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He suffered the injury during PSG‘s 4-2 Champions League victory over Barcelona on October 20. He was forced off after just 20 minutes, raising concerns about another lengthy absence after an interrupted start to the season.

Subsequent reports indicated that the problem would keep him out for several weeks, with an estimated recovery period of around three weeks. There has been some encouraging progress, however.

According to the latest reports on his recovery, he returned to individual exercises on November 6. That represents an important step toward his comeback, although individual training does not mean he is ready to participate.

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What happens if France beat Italy in the UEFA Nations League?

France will secure first place in Group A1 and qualify for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals if they defeat Italy on November 12. Zinedine Zidane’s team currently leads the group with 10 points from four matches.

A victory in Milan would put the gap beyond the reach of the Azzurri. The standings ahead of Matchday 5 are:

Team Points France 10 Italy 7 Belgium 6 Turkiye 0

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A win would take France to 13 points, guaranteeing that they finish above Italy regardless of what happens on the final matchday. It would also confirm their status as group winners, giving Les Bleus a major advantage.

There is another possible route to qualification. France would also secure a quarter-final place if they avoid defeat against Italy, or if Belgium fail to beat Turkiye. That gives Zidane’s team some breathing room.

The top two teams in each League A group advance to the quarter-finals, scheduled for March 2027. The four group winners will face the four runners-up in the two-legged quarter-final stage, with the group winners hosting the second legs.

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Who will replace Ousmane Dembele in France’s lineup vs Italy?

Michael Olise and Desire Doue are the leading candidates to form France’s attacking trio against Italy, with Marcus Thuram another option for Zinedine Zidane. His absence leaves a vacancy in the forward line.

The manager could opt for a front three featuring Olise, Doue and Mbappe. The Bayern Munich winger has been particularly influential in this Nations League campaign, recording four goals and two assists across France’s first four matches.

Doue is another strong candidate. The Paris Saint-Germain forward offers versatility, acceleration and the ability to create chances in tight spaces. He can operate on the wing or in a more central attacking position.

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There is also Bradley Barcola, who can provide another option on the wings. Pablo Pagis, meanwhile, earned his first senior France call-up after impressing with Paris FC, although he is less likely to be considered for a starting role.

Key takeaways