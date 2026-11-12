Why isn’t Kylian Mbappe playing today for France vs Italy on Matchday 5 of 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

France face Italy in a crucial 2026-27 UEFA Nations League clash, but Kylian Mbappe's absence has raised questions ahead of Matchday 5, adding another intriguing storyline to an already highly anticipated matchup.

France will be without Kylian Mbappe when they travel to Milan to face Italy on Thursday, November 12, in one of the most anticipated fixtures of Matchday 5 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.

The Real Madrid forward will not be part of Zinedine Zidane‘s plans for the clash at San Siro, leaving France with an important attacking absence against one of their main Group A1 rivals.

The decision came after he experienced discomfort in his hamstring and was unable to take part in Wednesday’s training session. Zidane explained that the French national team would rather avoid unnecessary risks with its captain.

Advertisement

When is Kylian Mbappe expected to return to action?

Kylian Mbappe could return to the field on Sunday, November 15, when France face Turkey in their next UEFA Nations League fixture. However, his availability will depend on how he responds to treatment and whether he can resume training without discomfort.

Kylian Mbappe during the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 group phase match (Source: Burak Kara/Getty Images)

Zidane addressed the forward’s condition before the match against Italy, confirming that he would not be available after experiencing pain in his hamstring. He explained that the medical staff did not want to take any unnecessary risks with the Real Madrid star.

Advertisement

“I hope it’s nothing serious and that we’ll have him back on Sunday“, the French coach said, according to Reuters’ account of his press conference. The upcoming match against Turkey could therefore provide an opportunity for him to return.

Who will replace Kylian Mbappe in France’s lineup against Italy?

Desire Doue is expected to replace Kylian Mbappe as France’s center-forward against Italy on Matchday 5 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League. The Paris Saint-Germain attacker is the leading candidate to occupy the No. 9 position.

According to Get French Football News, citing information from L’Equipe, Zidane is expected to move Doue into a central role rather than introduce a traditional striker. He has experience playing in different attacking positions for PSG.

Advertisement

Key takeaways