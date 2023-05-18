How to watch all the matches of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup for free in the United States

The 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup will take place from May 20 to June 11 with 24 participants which include the host Argentina and other stellar rosters such as Brazil, France and Italy.

[Watch the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup online free on Fubo in the US]

Indonesia was supposed to welcome the 23rd edition of the tournament but, after protesting Israel’s participation, a historic decision was made by FIFA and Argentina took that place.

So, everything is ready for the FIFA U-20 World Cup. The famous Albiceleste will try to extend their lead as the winningest team in the competition (6), but Brazil could catch them (5). Read here to check out how to watch all the games free in the United States.

FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023: How to watch free in the US?

The FIFA U-20 World Cup will be available to watch on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options if you don’t want to miss the tournament in the United States are Fox Sports and Telemundo.

According to the experts, the favorites to win the tournament (in this order) are: Brazil, Argentina, England, Colombia and France. The odds for the host nation are very particular as they couldn’t clinch their ticket via qualifiers in South America.

The late change of venue made by FIFA with Indonesia opened the door for Javier Mascherano’s squad and now they could pull out a major surprise at home.