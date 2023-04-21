The FIFA U-20 World Cup is one of the most important events of the year in the soccer calendar. Read here to find out the full schedule, teams, groups, dates and how to watch the tournament.

The 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup is scheduled to be played from May 20 to June 11 after a very controversial situation with the host country. Indonesia was supposed to receive the 23rd edition of the soccer tournament, but, after protesting Israel's participation, a historic decision was made. Argentina is the new host.

Though the famous Albiceleste couldn't clinch their ticket through the CONMEBOL qualifiers, their emergence as host gave them a place in the U-20 World Cup as one of the 24 participants. They're the winningest squad in the competition with six titles.

So, everything is ready for the U-20 World Cup after FIFA held the draw in Zurich, Switzerland. Read here to check all the details such as the teams, schedule, groups, dates and how to watch the tournament.

FIFA U-20 World Cup full schedule: What are the groups for the tournament?

Group A: Argentina, Uzbekistan, Guatemala and New Zealand.

May 20: Argentina vs Uzbekistan and Guatemala vs New Zealand.

May 23: Argentina vs Guatemala and Uzbekistan vs New Zealand.

May 26: Argentina vs New Zealand and Guatemala vs Uzbekistan.

Group B: United States, Ecuador, Fiji and Slovakia.

May 20: United States vs Ecuador and Fiji vs Slovakia.

May 23: United States vs Fiji and Ecuador vs Slovakia.

May 26: United States vs Slovakia and Ecuador vs Fiji.

Group C: Senegal, Japan, Israel and Colombia.

May 21: Senegal vs Japan and Israel vs Colombia.

May 24: Senegal vs Israel and Japan vs Colombia.

May 27: Senegal vs Colombia and Japan vs Israel.

Group D: Italy, Brazil, Nigeria and Dominican Republic.

May 21: Italy vs Brazil and Nigeria vs Dominican Republic.

May 24: Italy vs Nigeria and Brazil vs Dominican Republic.

May 27: Italy vs Dominican Republic and Brazil vs Nigeria.

Group E: Uruguay, Iraq, England and Tunisia.

May 22: Uruguay vs Iraw and England vs Tunisia.

May 25: Uruguay vs England and Iraq vs Tunisia.

May 28. Uruguay vs Tunisia and Iraq vs England.

Group F: France, South Korea, Gambia and Honduras.

May 22: France vs South Korea and Gambia vs Honduras.

May 25: France vs Gambia and South Korea vs Honduras.

May 28: France vs Honduras and South Korea vs Gambia.

Round of 16: May 29, May 30 and May 31.

Quarterfinals: June 2 and June 3.

Semifinals: June 6

Final: June 11.

When will the FIFA U-20 World Cup be played?

The FIFA U-20 World Cup is scheduled to be played from May 20 to June 11 in Argentina.

Where will the FIFA U-20 World Cup be played?

The FIFA U-20 World Cup will be played in Argentina after all the controversy with Indonesia. There are four venues for the tournament: Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero, Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata, Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza and Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in San Juan.

How to watch the FIFA U-20 World Cup?

The FIFA U-20 World Cup will be available to watch on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options if you don't want to miss the tournament in the United States are Fox Sports and Telemundo.